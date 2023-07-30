Greta Gerwig's Barbie is an undeniable hit with box office receipts totaling over $500 million — in just one week. The film, which is a satirical fresh take on the doll franchise, is resonating with audiences all over the world, including in China.

Within a week, the number of showings for the film in China jumped from 9,673 to about 36,000 on July 27, according to the Financial Times, which cited data from a Chinese ticketing platform.

"There hasn't been anything this big which has such an enormous commercial appeal that is so explicitly feminist in China," Leta Hong Fincher — a research associate and adjunct professor at the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at Columbia University — told the outlet.

"This movie really just flew under the radar of [Chinese] censors."

Ahead of the film's release, some countries considered banning the film due to a map, which critics felt depicted the so-called "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, appearing in the movie.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' in front of a map supposedly depicting the nine-dash line. Warner Bros. Pictures

China uses the dashed line to represent what it views as its historical control of the South China Sea, despite a 2016 United Nations tribunal that declared those claims were not valid under international law.

After the film was banned in Vietnam, the film's studio explained that "the map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the 'real world.' It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

Since its July 21 release, the film has pulled in $237.2 million for US theaters and $291.4 million internationally.

"For audiences here and across the globe, this is clearly the summer of Barbie. The extraordinary Greta Gerwig and her marvelous cast and crew have delivered an event for every kind of moviegoer everywhere in the world and, as critical praise continues to mount, what is quickly proving to be one of the best-reviewed movies of the year," Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a press release Friday.

"We couldn't be more thrilled or proud of these phenomenal results, and congratulate the filmmakers, cast and our colleagues at Mattel on this spectacular run, which — like Barbie herself — continues to defy all expectations."