‘Barbie’ Movie Almost Had a Plastic Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Life in plastic was apparently not fantastic enough for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.
As the movie of the summer continues to shine at the box office, hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac gave some insight into early talks about Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their Barbie Land co-stars' looks.
"We thought, 'Should they have plastic seams? Should they have plastic skin, plastic hair?'" she told E! News last month. "We didn't like all of those things in the end because Barbies are beautiful in every child's mind. So, once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful."
Primorac explained that they ended up using a balm on the actors' skin that gave them a "high finish," adding: "So, the hair is bigger and the skin is more luminous."
She also focused on the qualities that made each actor unique. "What's most beautiful is each person being the best they can be," Primorac shared.
"To make them believable, relatable and into dolls, every single Ken and Barbie had to be the best version of themselves," she continued. "Everyone had to have the best skin that suits them, everyone had to have the hair color that suits them."
Since its July 21 premiere, Barbie has crossed the $1 billion global ticket sales milestone, making it the highest-grossing domestic movie in history for Warner Bros., in addition to making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time in the U.S.
- Margot Robbie Reveals She Asked Greta Gerwig to Include Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ in Their Movie
- Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’
- Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ Appears in Greta Gerwig Film Trailer Thanks to Nicki Minaj Sample
- Greta Gerwig’s Original Version of ‘Barbie’ Had a ‘Fart Opera’
- ‘Barbie’ Review: Greta Gerwig’s Big Swing Defies the Odds
- Ryan Gosling To Appear on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Alongside Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj
Barbie is now playing in theaters.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment
- ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Petty Theft, Public IntoxicationEntertainment
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose Giveaway Created NYC Riot, Gets AwardEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration SocietyEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Heads to China: Christopher Nolan Becomes First Major Hollywood Filmmaker to Visit Since PandemicEntertainment
- Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an ElephantEntertainment