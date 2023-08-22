‘Barbie’ Movie Almost Had a Plastic Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘Barbie’ Movie Almost Had a Plastic Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

'Once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful,' explained 'Barbie' hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in Barbie.Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Life in plastic was apparently not fantastic enough for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

As the movie of the summer continues to shine at the box office, hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac gave some insight into early talks about Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their Barbie Land co-stars' looks.

"We thought, 'Should they have plastic seams? Should they have plastic skin, plastic hair?'" she told E! News last month. "We didn't like all of those things in the end because Barbies are beautiful in every child's mind. So, once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful."

Primorac explained that they ended up using a balm on the actors' skin that gave them a "high finish," adding: "So, the hair is bigger and the skin is more luminous."

She also focused on the qualities that made each actor unique. "What's most beautiful is each person being the best they can be," Primorac shared.

"To make them believable, relatable and into dolls, every single Ken and Barbie had to be the best version of themselves," she continued. "Everyone had to have the best skin that suits them, everyone had to have the hair color that suits them."

Since its July 21 premiere, Barbie has crossed the $1 billion global ticket sales milestone, making it the highest-grossing domestic movie in history for Warner Bros., in addition to making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time in the U.S.

Read More

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.