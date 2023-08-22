‘Barbie’ Movie Almost Had a Plastic Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Life in plastic was apparently not fantastic enough for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

As the movie of the summer continues to shine at the box office, hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac gave some insight into early talks about Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their Barbie Land co-stars' looks.

"We thought, 'Should they have plastic seams? Should they have plastic skin, plastic hair?'" she told E! News last month. "We didn't like all of those things in the end because Barbies are beautiful in every child's mind. So, once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful."

Primorac explained that they ended up using a balm on the actors' skin that gave them a "high finish," adding: "So, the hair is bigger and the skin is more luminous."

She also focused on the qualities that made each actor unique. "What's most beautiful is each person being the best they can be," Primorac shared.

"To make them believable, relatable and into dolls, every single Ken and Barbie had to be the best version of themselves," she continued. "Everyone had to have the best skin that suits them, everyone had to have the hair color that suits them."

Since its July 21 premiere, Barbie has crossed the $1 billion global ticket sales milestone, making it the highest-grossing domestic movie in history for Warner Bros., in addition to making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time in the U.S.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.