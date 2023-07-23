There are a lot of funny scenes to be found in Barbie, but one that will ring especially true for many millennial audience members is the moment when Ryan Gosling's Ken tries to serenade Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie with an acoustic rendition of Matchbox Twenty's 1996 hit "Push."

The lyrics mesh well with the Ken-ergy of the scene, which takes place amid Ken's attempt to usurp Barbie's authority and rebrand Barbieland as Kendom, a patriarchal place where Kens rule. No one was more in on the joke than the band's lead singer-songwriter Rob Thomas.

Thomas spoke to USA Today about the decision to allow his chart-topper to be the anthem for the Kens in full chauvinist mode, and he was fully prepared to see the song lampooned in the film.

"I thought it was hilarious," Thomas said. "I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned."

Thomas admitted that part of the reason he was so game to see "Push" be made fun of in the film is that he's a big fan of the film's co-writer and director Greta Gerwig.

"Greta Gerwig has been one of my crushes forever," he explained. "So just the fact that it didn't diminish my crush of Greta, that's even better."

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie.' Warner Bros. Pictures

Gerwig herself told USA Today that she was a massive fan of the song when she was growing up, explaining, "It wasn't until college that I actually thought, 'What is this song about?'"

Thomas went on to explain that the lyrics, which have been accused of promoting domestic violence, have been largely misunderstood: "What's funny is, I wrote that song about someone I had been with who I felt was manipulating me and taking advantage of me. The '90s was a time of manufactured angst, and nobody wanted to be a victim in a song. So in a weird twist of different times, there's something very problematic about 'Push,' if it wasn't for the innocence of how it was written," he noted.

Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Warner Bros. Pictures

"But everything about it was about emotional manipulation," he added. "It was just about this idea that it’s so much easier to find someone you can take advantage of, than it is to actually put work into a relationship."

Gosling's Ken isn't the only Ken to sing the song in the scene. In fact, almost all of the major Kens are shown strumming along at the exact same time as their Barbie girlfriends listen intently. It's all part of a ruse, of course, put on by the Barbies to make the Kens get a little too comfortable before they make a move to take back their leadership positions.

Gosling's musical contributions to the film don't stop there; he also appears on Barbie's star-studded soundtrack for the original number "I'm Just Ken."