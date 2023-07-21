‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Got Advice From ‘Truman Show’ Creator About Building a New World - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Got Advice From ‘Truman Show’ Creator About Building a New World

Gerwig revealed that she got insight from director Peter Weir on how to build the film's artificial world

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Greta Gerwig attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

When it came time to create the world of Barbie, director Greta Gerwig turned to the person who created the world of Truman.

Gerwig revealed in an Associated Press interview published Thursday that she rang Peter Weir, the director of The Truman Show, to get insight into how he built the film's artificial world.

"He was so generous getting on the phone with me," Gerwig said. "I had this idea of making Barbie Land basically an interior soundstage world. That was the concept. But as big as soundstages are, they're not the world. They're going to be small. You can only hang the lights so high."

The bulk of Barbie shooting was done at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, and Gerwig was curious how Weir went about putting together the fake town Truman lives in, as he moves through life as an unwitting reality TV star.

Read More

"There's obviously parts of his movie that are done on a stage, but then there are other parts of it that can't possibly be on a stage because it's too big, but it feels like it's on a stage, you know? Why does it feel like it's on a stage?" Gerwig mused.

Weir explained that they shot the film in Seaside, Fla., and hung massive stage lighting everywhere — something he didn't necessarily recommend because it made the whole set very hot.

When it came time to build Barbie's world, production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer told Architectural Digest that they took inspiration from midcentury Palm Springs designs and used lots of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint.

Barbie is out in theaters Friday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.