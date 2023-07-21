When it came time to create the world of Barbie, director Greta Gerwig turned to the person who created the world of Truman.

Gerwig revealed in an Associated Press interview published Thursday that she rang Peter Weir, the director of The Truman Show, to get insight into how he built the film's artificial world.

"He was so generous getting on the phone with me," Gerwig said. "I had this idea of making Barbie Land basically an interior soundstage world. That was the concept. But as big as soundstages are, they're not the world. They're going to be small. You can only hang the lights so high."

The bulk of Barbie shooting was done at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, and Gerwig was curious how Weir went about putting together the fake town Truman lives in, as he moves through life as an unwitting reality TV star.

"There's obviously parts of his movie that are done on a stage, but then there are other parts of it that can't possibly be on a stage because it's too big, but it feels like it's on a stage, you know? Why does it feel like it's on a stage?" Gerwig mused.

Weir explained that they shot the film in Seaside, Fla., and hung massive stage lighting everywhere — something he didn't necessarily recommend because it made the whole set very hot.

When it came time to build Barbie's world, production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer told Architectural Digest that they took inspiration from midcentury Palm Springs designs and used lots of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint.

Barbie is out in theaters Friday.