Marc Maron has a bone to pick with men who don't like Barbie. The comedian took to TikTok to applaud Greta Gerwig's work and offer blistering feedback for outraged males of the internet, like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who lit Barbie and Ken on fire in protest.

"The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them,” Maron said.

He added that the men who can't take the jokes about themselves in the movie should "look in their pants and decide what they’re made of" and dubbed them "f-cking insecure babies."

Maron shared his own review of Barbie in his video, calling it a

masterpiece.

“It does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women," the WTF host explained. "And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f-cking monumental.”

Since landing in theaters on July 21, Barbie has pulled in nearly $1 billion at the box office, making history as highest-grossing film directed by a woman.