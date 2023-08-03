Marc Maron has a bone to pick with men who don't like Barbie. The comedian took to TikTok to applaud Greta Gerwig's work and offer blistering feedback for outraged males of the internet, like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who lit Barbie and Ken on fire in protest.
"The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them,” Maron said.
He added that the men who can't take the jokes about themselves in the movie should "look in their pants and decide what they’re made of" and dubbed them "f-cking insecure babies."
- How Marc Maron ‘Processed’ Partner Lynn Shelton’s Death With His Standup Special
- Marc Maron Explains Why His Podcast Chat With Ben Kingsley Seemed ‘Tense’ at First
- Ted Cruz Accuses ‘Barbie’ of ‘Pushing Chinese Propaganda’ After Vietnam Bans Movie
- Diablo Cody Was Asked to Pen ‘Girl-Boss Feminist’ Barbie Film, But Said ‘That’s Not What Barbie Is’
- Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome Baby on Father’s Day: ‘God’s Timing Is Perfect’
Maron shared his own review of Barbie in his video, calling it a
masterpiece.
“It does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women," the WTF host explained. "And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f-cking monumental.”
Since landing in theaters on July 21, Barbie has pulled in nearly $1 billion at the box office, making history as highest-grossing film directed by a woman.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment