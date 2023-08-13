Taylor Swift will be ditching her album re-recordings and bejeweled Eras Tour outfits for the director's chair, making her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures.

News about the project came out last December, but while the dual Hollywood strikes rage on, details about the production of Swift's movie (as well as the production process itself) have been kept, as Swift would put it herself, in the vault. But that doesn't mean that creatives aren't clamoring at the chance at, eventually, collaborating with Swift.

Three-time Oscar-nominated Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who has worked with some of the most renowned contemporary names in film — including most recently Greta Gerwig on Barbie and Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon — is one such creative that would be "thrilled" to shoot her secret script.

“Obviously she’s quite an artist, but she’s also an excellent director. I must say the stuff I’ve done with her, the music videos, she’s been extraordinary,” Prieto said in an interview with The Wrap.

“Someone who didn’t grow up as a director — she’s a musician and a singer and wonderful at that — to see that she understands cinema and understands storytelling, she understands how to tell the story with a camera and she’s great with the technical aspects as well. She’s another person I admire very much, so if I had the opportunity to work with her, I’d be thrilled.”

Prieto has ample experience teaming up with Swift, given that he's worked with her on her self-directed music videos for "The Man," "Cardigan," and "Willow." Things appear to be promising for Prieto, although he was unable to make a confirmation to The Wrap: “I don’t know what the status is right now because I’ve been on my movie, but we have talked about it and I don’t know if I’ll end up doing it or someone else [will], but I think she’s great.”

In addition to self-directing the three aforementioned music videos, Swift also has self-directed music videos for "Bejeweled," "Anti-Hero," and the widely celebrated 10-minute version of "All Too Well," the latter of which scored numerous wins and nominations at prestigious film and music festivals. She won the Grammy for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammys, becoming the first artist to win the category with a sole directing credit for their own music video. Swift has also co-directed some of her music videos, like "Lover," "You Need to Calm Down," "Me!," and "Mine."

While Prieto may have gushed about the country-pop starlet and praised the songwriter to The Wrap, he would be an equally incredible get for Swift if she were to bring him on board for the film. Prieto's credits include: Alejandro González Iñárritu's Amores Perros and Biutiful, Spike Lee's 25th Hour, Curtis Hanson's 8 Mile, Julie Taymor's Frida, Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, Ben Affleck's Argo, and Cameron Crowe's We Bought a Zoo.

It may be a while until Swift can start directing the film, given that the Eras Tour won't be over until the Summer of 2024 and there are rumors circulating that she's developing a "meta-feminist" series with Succession screenwriter Alice Birch, but Prieto's expert opinion on Swift's directorial skills may make her movie one of the star's most-anticipated projects yet.