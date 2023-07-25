‘Barbie’ Casting Directors Share the Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles: Ben Platt, Dan Levy, and More - The Messenger
Entertainment
‘Barbie’ Casting Directors Share the Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles: Ben Platt, Dan Levy, and More

Plus, fans will never guess the actor who had to pass on playing Ken's close friend Allan

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling isn't the only star who had the right Ken-ergy.

As movie fans continue flocking to the theaters to see Barbie on the big screen, the film's casting directors are giving a glimpse into the actors who came close or were considered to play one of the Ken dolls.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, casting directors Lucy Bevan and Allison Jones revealed Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt could not spend three months in London filming during COVID constraints. 

Jones told the publication in an interview published July 20 that she was "really bummed they couldn't do it."

In addition, some familiar faces in Hollywood hoped to land the role of Allan (Ken's buddy played by Michael Cera) in Barbieland.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff," Jones recalled. "He was like, 'I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan.'"

While the final cast continues to receive positive reviews and success at the box office, some are curious to hear what Amy Schumer thinks of the newly released film.

The comedian was initially cast as Barbie in 2016 for the then-Diablo Cody scripted project. But Schumer announced she was leaving the production a year later, citing "scheduling conflicts." 

Now that the finished product is here, the actress took to Instagram and shared her review.

"Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer, but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role," she joked on social media while wearing an oversized straw hat with rosy pink sunglasses. "Do better, Hollywood." 

