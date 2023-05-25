Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie is a whole vibe. Since the moment the first set photos leaked last summer, the internet has been buzzing about the film. From news about casting to costume designs (all those original Barbie clothes callbacks!) to potential storylines that could show up in the film, Barbie has been commanding all our attention.
Warner Bros. is keeping the characters and film's storyline close to the pink cowgirl vest. However, the film's official Instagram account posted a bunch of character posters. The beautiful Barbies are all accomplished and important, while all the male dolls are "just Ken," spawning hundreds of memes across the internet.
While he doesn't have a character poster, John Cena will also have a cameo in the movie as a longhaired Mermaid Ken.
Barbie has a diverse cast that challenges the typical, one-size-fits all stereotype of blonde, blue-eyed dolls, showcasing a more modern, inclusive world.
Let's get to know all the dolls and humans starring in Barbie, which premieres in theaters July 21.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie is Barbie, and "Barbie is Everything." The Babylon star's lead Barbie is giving us major closet envy with all her outfit changes, starting with this iconic black and white bathing suit the original doll first wore in 1959.
Ryan Gosling
Barbie's boyfriend Ken is played by Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man), who appears to flash his molded six pack at every chance. His bleach blond 'do is giving major "Ken-ergy."
Dua Lipa
The "Levitating" singer is taking "baby steps" into her acting career, this time playing a blue-haired Mermaid Barbie.
Nicola Coughlan
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan plays Diplomat Barbie, wearing a sparkly pink dress with puff sleeves.
Emerald Fennell
Every Barbie needs a Midge. Barbie's best friend is played by Promising Young Woman screenwriter Emerald Fennell. She's based on the 2002 pregnant version of Midge who was at the center of controversy, with some parents saying the doll promoted teen pregnancy.
Michael Cera
Did you know Ken has a best friend? Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) plays Allan, a male doll introduced in the 1960s as “Ken’s buddy,” who later became Midge's husband before being discontinued.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is stepping out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and entering Barbie Land as another version of Ken.
Issa Rae
We've got a new President, and she's just as fabulous as you'd imagine. Issa Rae (Insecure) is looking very presidential in a pink sash.
Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) wears a red cowboy hat and denim vest while holding a guitar in his poster as yet another Ken.
Scott Evans
Yes, Scott Evans (Almost Love) is Chris Evans' younger brother. And yes, he plays another Ken.
Kate McKinnon
"This Barbie is always in the splits" and "smells like basement." If you don't understand why that's so funny, you've clearly never played with Barbies before. McKinnon's (Saturday Night Live) "Weird Barbie" aesthetic is complete with a chopped haircut and pen drawings on her face.
Anna Cruz Kayne
Anna Cruz Kayne (Little Women) looks happy to be here in her character poster as a 1960s-style Barbie who happens to be a Supreme Court Justice.
Emma Mackey
Another representation of Barbie's many career paths, Emma Mackey's (Sex Education) Barbie is a Nobel Prize-winner in physics.
Ritu Arya
You might know British actress Ritu Arya from Netflix's Umbrella Academy. Now, she's a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barbie.
Alexandra Shipp
You may have read a book by this Barbie, played by Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick... Boom!).
Hari Nef
Barbie is furthering its cast of inclusive actors with Hari Nef (Transparent) playing Doctor Barbie.
Sharon Rooney
With more proof that Barbie can be anything, Scottish actress Sharon Rooney (Two Doors Down) plays a lawyer doll.
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Here's another Ken, and he's played by Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity).
America Ferrera
America Ferrera (Superstore) plays a human named Gloria whose exact role is still being kept under warps, but the actress says her character has a "very strong connection with Barbie."
Ariana Greenblatt
At just 15 years old, Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters) is adding Barbie to her growing résumé. The young actress plays a human, with no other details surrounding her character released so far.
Helen Mirren
The legendary Dame Helen Mirren is the film's narrator, as you can hear in this Barbie trailer.
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell plays a human and Mattel's "insensitive but weird" CEO. (Is it just us or is his character poster giving off villain vibes?)
Jamie Demetriou
Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) looks like all business in his poster, which describes his character as "a suit." (He's a Mattel executive.)
Connor Swindells
Another Sex Education star, Connor Swindells is "like an intern or something," we're guessing at Mattel in the real world.
