‘Barbie Botox’ Beauty Trend Targets This Unexpected Body Part

Is the danger of #BarbieBotox worth it for anyone hoping to achieve a more 'doll-like' physique?

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Barbie BotoxMattel; Getty Images

Isabelle Lux is a new type of online content creator— a "Barbie Botox" influencer. The procedure Lux has been effusing about all over her Instagram and TikTok involves an aesthetician injecting 40 units of the neurotoxin into each trapezius, the muscles holding up the neck.

But why "Barbie Botox"? Although the procedure is typically administered to aid neck tension and migraines caused by tense and severely overworked shoulder muscles, it is now being given off-label and cosmetically as a way to elongate the neck and make the upper body more "dainty" in appearance— hence, Barbie Botox.

View post on TikTok

Lux considers herself the first Barbie Botoxfluencer and the mastermind behind the catchy hashtag, which currently has over 7 million views on TikTok.

“It came from the idea that you would look more like a Barbie when you get it done, which I don’t think is a bad thing,” she told CNN in an interview. “It elongates the neck, slims the shoulders and creates a very delicate physique when it’s done properly.”

But is Barbie Botox safe? Dr. Parisha Acharya, lead cosmetic doctor at London medical aesthetics clinic Waterhouse Young, told CNN that the neurotoxin can cause serious complications if administered improperly or given at the wrong dosage.

Consequences of "botched" Botox could include total muscle paralysis, or migration of the product, which can weaken the nerves of other surrounding muscles. “And especially if it’s around the neck, that can be quite significant because it can affect your ability to hold your head up properly," Acharya said.

"I think a medical procedure should be treated as a medical procedure. And in the UK, [the aesthetics industry] is unregulated. So shockingly anyone can administer botulinum toxin injections. That could be a beautician or hairdresser with no clinical experience, no anatomy knowledge. It really does worry me,” Acharya added.

View post on TikTok

Lux, however, insists that Barbie Botox was worth it for her, and could be worth it for anyone looking to achieve a more doll-like physique — even if some online have already lambasted her for promoting the cosmetic treatment, labeling her a "victim of the patriarchy."

“The desire to look a certain way has for centuries been seen as silly, a waste of time, waste of money and pointless, especially for women,” Lux told CNN. “But when a man wants to look a certain way, it’s scientific, it’s cool. I think that we need to stop belittling women for things that they’re interested in, including looking a certain way if they want to.”

Acharya begs to differ, and she is particularly wary of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and its empowering themes to advertise these particular injectables. “[Barbie] was very pro-feminism, and [women] were moving away from sexualizing our bodies and thinking of them as just objects,” she said.

“I don’t like the fact that this trend is using Barbie to say we should have slim necks. We should embrace ourselves for who we are," she told CNN.

