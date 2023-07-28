‘Barbie’ Already Made $500 Million in 1 Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

‘Barbie’ Already Made $500 Million in 1 Week

It won't be long before 'Barbie' makes a Barbillion dollars at the global box office

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The world is thinking in pink: Greta Gerwig's genre-bending, satirical feminist rom-com and Mattel IP adaptation Barbie has already crossed the half-billion-dollar threshold at the box office — in just one week.

The Margot Robbie headliner (which also features knockout performances from Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera) has grossed a stunning worldwide total of $528.6 million since its debut on July 21, with $237.2 million coming in from domestic theaters and $291.4 million internationally.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, proudly made the announcement in a press release Friday.

"For audiences here and across the globe, this is clearly the summer of Barbie. The extraordinary Greta Gerwig and her marvelous cast and crew have delivered an event for every kind of moviegoer everywhere in the world and, as critical praise continues to mount, what is quickly proving to be one of the best-reviewed movies of the year," Goldstein and Cripps shared. "We couldn't be more thrilled or proud of these phenomenal results, and congratulate the filmmakers, cast and our colleagues at Mattel on this spectacular run, which — like Barbie herself — continues to defy all expectations."

Read More

Barbie has been a huge win for Warner Bros. Pictures and for Mattel alike — it's the biggest seven-day box office for a single film in the history of Warner Bros. It's also the tentpole movie for Mattel's proposed "cinematic universe," which will roll-out several more feature adaptations of its iconic characters (such as Barney, Polly Pocket, Major Matt Mason, Hot Wheels, Uno and the Magic 8 Ball, to name a few).

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Greta Gerwig
Margot Robbie plays Barbie in "Barbie"Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie also marks the largest global opening for Greta Gerwig as a director, who was previously best known for Frances Ha, Lady Bird and Little Women, and for nearly every actor in the film. It is also the biggest opening ever for a movie based on a toy.   

And even though the numbers are plenty groundbreaking — especially because Barbie's box office rank is inching closer and closer to franchise juggernauts Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the marketing for Barbie was inescapable, with vibrantly-hued and bold collaborations with brands like Airbnb, Xbox, Crocs, Pinkberry, Fossil, Gap and Coldstone Creamery, among countless others.

"All of us at the studio are incredibly proud to have creative partners as brilliant as Greta, Margot, Ryan, Mattel, and the entire team behind Barbie," Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, added in the press statement. "We're also very grateful to audiences and our exhibition partners across the globe who have supported the film in the most spirited ways we could have imagined. In crossing this outstanding milestone, we are reminded again of the magic of seeing movies on the big screen, a commitment that Warner Bros. has dedicated itself to for a century and counting."

At this rate, it won't be long before Barbie makes a Barbillion dollars at the worldwide ticket kiosk. Comscore chief box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told The Hollywood Reporter that he's expecting the movie to cross the $700 million mark by the end of this Sunday.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.