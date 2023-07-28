‘Barbie’ Already Made $500 Million in 1 Week

The world is thinking in pink: Greta Gerwig's genre-bending, satirical feminist rom-com and Mattel IP adaptation Barbie has already crossed the half-billion-dollar threshold at the box office — in just one week.

The Margot Robbie headliner (which also features knockout performances from Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera) has grossed a stunning worldwide total of $528.6 million since its debut on July 21, with $237.2 million coming in from domestic theaters and $291.4 million internationally.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, proudly made the announcement in a press release Friday.

"For audiences here and across the globe, this is clearly the summer of Barbie. The extraordinary Greta Gerwig and her marvelous cast and crew have delivered an event for every kind of moviegoer everywhere in the world and, as critical praise continues to mount, what is quickly proving to be one of the best-reviewed movies of the year," Goldstein and Cripps shared. "We couldn't be more thrilled or proud of these phenomenal results, and congratulate the filmmakers, cast and our colleagues at Mattel on this spectacular run, which — like Barbie herself — continues to defy all expectations."

Barbie has been a huge win for Warner Bros. Pictures and for Mattel alike — it's the biggest seven-day box office for a single film in the history of Warner Bros. It's also the tentpole movie for Mattel's proposed "cinematic universe," which will roll-out several more feature adaptations of its iconic characters (such as Barney, Polly Pocket, Major Matt Mason, Hot Wheels, Uno and the Magic 8 Ball, to name a few).

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in "Barbie" Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie also marks the largest global opening for Greta Gerwig as a director, who was previously best known for Frances Ha, Lady Bird and Little Women, and for nearly every actor in the film. It is also the biggest opening ever for a movie based on a toy.

And even though the numbers are plenty groundbreaking — especially because Barbie's box office rank is inching closer and closer to franchise juggernauts Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the marketing for Barbie was inescapable, with vibrantly-hued and bold collaborations with brands like Airbnb, Xbox, Crocs, Pinkberry, Fossil, Gap and Coldstone Creamery, among countless others.

"All of us at the studio are incredibly proud to have creative partners as brilliant as Greta, Margot, Ryan, Mattel, and the entire team behind Barbie," Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, added in the press statement. "We're also very grateful to audiences and our exhibition partners across the globe who have supported the film in the most spirited ways we could have imagined. In crossing this outstanding milestone, we are reminded again of the magic of seeing movies on the big screen, a commitment that Warner Bros. has dedicated itself to for a century and counting."

At this rate, it won't be long before Barbie makes a Barbillion dollars at the worldwide ticket kiosk. Comscore chief box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told The Hollywood Reporter that he's expecting the movie to cross the $700 million mark by the end of this Sunday.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.