‘Barbenheimer’ Continues to Ignite Otherwise Lackluster Summer Box Office

In their second weekend, Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to defy a so-far muted summer movie season by making bucket loads of cash.

Barbie made $93 million in its second weekend, and Oppenheimer made $46 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. The movies both opened last weekend and social media and the entertainment press have dubbed the eclectic double billing “Barbenheimer.”

The “#Barbenheimer” hashtag generated plenty of buzz, including at hard news outlets like Politico, which published stories chronicling which public figures would see which movie first.

Through its second weekend, Greta Gerwig’s comedy has earned more than $750 at the box office, $351 million of which came in domestic theaters. The totals put Barbie on pace to earn more than $1 billion by the time it leaves theaters, various media outlets have reported.

The movie’s $155 opening weekend was the biggest of any film by a female director.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer.' Warner Bros. Pictures; Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer, which chronicles the eponymous Richard Oppenheimer’s harrowing quest to ensure the United States is the first country to build a nuclear bomb, had a strong showing in its own right, surpassing $400 billion at the global box office, and making $174 million domestically through 10 days.

It is perhaps unsurprising that the crowd-pleasing Barbie came out on top over Christopher Nolan’s brooding three-hour historical drama.

But while Barbie is the clear winner of the two films (at least financially), Hollywood might be the biggest beneficiary of the “Barbenheimer” sensation. So far, tentpole films have underperformed this summer compared to expectations.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the fifth film in the franchise — has earned a disappointing $356 million at the box office since its June 30 release. The movie had a reported budget between $295 and $300 million, making it unlikely to turn a profit.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One is in similarly murky territory, earning around $448 million since its June 19 debut. The film cost $291 million to make.

And Disney’s Haunted Mansion, a movie based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, earned just $24.6 million to finish in a disappointing third at the weekend box office.