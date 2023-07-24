These ‘Barbenheimer’ Costumes Are Almost Too Clever - The Messenger
These ‘Barbenheimer’ Costumes Are Almost Too Clever

These folks who did the 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' double feature understood the assignment

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ and Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Universal Pictures

This weekend was all about "Barbenheimer." The simultaneous theatrical release of both Greta Gerwig's adventure-comedy Barbie and Christopher Nolan's dark biopic Oppenheimer inspired thousands to do a very bizarre double feature at the movies. The result? Both movies made bank, and moviegoers had a blast.

For some fans, participating in "Barbenheimer" was merely about showing support to local cinemas after a few very rough years; for others, this was a pop culture moment that they were more than ready for. Case in point: Check out these "Barbenheimer"-themed costumes that take what was once an internet joke to the next level. 

This "Barbenheimer" cowboy-style mashup became a reality, complete with a half-smile and everything.

This genius Barbie made a black-to-pink transformation costume that has echoes of Lady Gaga a la the 2019 Met Gala.

This clever Barbie made a hilarious play on words with her "Barbenheimer" t-shirt game.

This crafty Barbie designed her own festive (and kinda disturbing?) fit for the occasion.

This festive Barbie made a double-billed blouse and added the perfect accessories.

This snazzy Ken came prepared with the essential outfit change.

This creative Barbie came equipped with twin looks that perfectly met the moment.

This chipper Ken wasn't afraid to get in the box or to rock the black-pink split.

These Barbielanders rolled in deep with some very on-point outfit changes.

Last but not least … This maestro Ken even made a "Barbenheimer" cake because sometimes we can have nice things.

