Barack and Michelle Obama Each Earned Emmy Nominations (In Separate Categories, Too) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Barack and Michelle Obama Each Earned Emmy Nominations (In Separate Categories, Too)

The former president and first lady both earned nominations for separate projects at the 2023 Emmys

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle close the Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

There's plenty of reason to celebrate in the Obama household today. Both former President Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama earned Emmy nominations on Wednesday morning in separate categories.

Barack Obama – already a 2022 Emmy winner for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks – was nominated in the same category this year for Netflix's Working: What We Do All Day, produced by the Obamas' production company A Higher Ground.

The former president will go head-to-head with Marhershala Ali for Chimp Empire, Angela Bassett for Good Night Oppy, Morgan Freeman for Our Universe and Pedro Pascal for Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama earned her first Emmy nomination as an executive producer on Netflix's The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. The special, which was released in April, featured a sit-down conversation between Obama and Winfrey about the former first lady's book The Light We Carry, which hit shelves in November. 

Read More

As host of the special, Winfrey also received a solo Emmy nomination, and she was separately nominated in the category of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series as an executive producer on Hulu's The 1619 Project

The Light We Carry is nominated alongside Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Hulu's Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and CNN's CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

For a full list of this year's Emmy nominees, click here.

Both of the Obamas' categories will more than likely be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which are currently scheduled for September 9th and 10th. 

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set for September 18th, but that date is up in the air given the current Writers Guild of America strike and the looming decision by SAG-AFTRA on whether actors will strike as well.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.