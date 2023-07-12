There's plenty of reason to celebrate in the Obama household today. Both former President Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama earned Emmy nominations on Wednesday morning in separate categories.
Barack Obama – already a 2022 Emmy winner for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks – was nominated in the same category this year for Netflix's Working: What We Do All Day, produced by the Obamas' production company A Higher Ground.
The former president will go head-to-head with Marhershala Ali for Chimp Empire, Angela Bassett for Good Night Oppy, Morgan Freeman for Our Universe and Pedro Pascal for Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama earned her first Emmy nomination as an executive producer on Netflix's The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. The special, which was released in April, featured a sit-down conversation between Obama and Winfrey about the former first lady's book The Light We Carry, which hit shelves in November.
As host of the special, Winfrey also received a solo Emmy nomination, and she was separately nominated in the category of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series as an executive producer on Hulu's The 1619 Project.
The Light We Carry is nominated alongside Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Hulu's Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and CNN's CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.
Both of the Obamas' categories will more than likely be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which are currently scheduled for September 9th and 10th.
The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set for September 18th, but that date is up in the air given the current Writers Guild of America strike and the looming decision by SAG-AFTRA on whether actors will strike as well.
