How The Band CAMINO Channeled ‘The Dark’ Into Their Upbeat New Album

The title of The Band CAMINO's new second album, The Dark, might suggest a downer of a listen. But despite its sometimes heavy themes, the record, out today, offers 11 songs of bright, guitar-driven pop-rock, with hooks and choruses that command a sing-along.

"The juxtaposition of happy and sad in the same song is always a fun mix," the band told The Messenger via email. "The more the album came together the more 'The Dark' stood out as a phrase. We all deal with heavy stuff and bad days and heartbreak and music always helps us express those emotions and feel those things openly. Addressing 'the dark' and the pain we all go through helps bring it to light and helps it not feel so heavy sometimes. The quote that comes to mind is 'maybe you have to know the darkness to appreciate the light.'"

The group formed at the University of Memphis in 2015, with the current lineup of Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart and Garrison Burgess solidifying two years later. (Their unusual name stems from a Chevrolet El Camino that a former member spotted one day.) On the strength of early releases like 2019's Tryhard EP and a 2021 self-titled debut album, The Band CAMINO have amassed a loyal following. Their total stream count is nearing 1 billion, with songs like "2/14" and "See Through" having racked up 78 and 52 million Spotify streams, respectively, and they've even earned a co-sign from Taylor Swift, who included them on a "songs I'm loving right now" playlist back in 2018. In addition to performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel! Live, The Band CAMINO have taken the stage at festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout and more.

It's shaping up to be a busy summer and fall for the group, as they unveil The Dark and head out on their Screaming in the Dark headlining tour, kicking off September 14. In the meantime, The Band CAMINO took some time to fill us in on their upcoming plans.

What can fans expect on the Screaming in the Dark Tour?

Our goal with this album and this tour is to create an entire world around "the dark." We want this show to be an immersive experience for our fans. We're taking a lot of new production and really doing some wild stuff to bring the world to life in these venues. That being said, we're not at liberty to say much more. Don't want to ruin any surprises!

Can you each single out a track on the new record that you're most excited to play live, and discuss why you feel like it will translate particularly well to the stage?



Burgess: One song that I’m very excited to play live is "Novocaine." It gives the same feral energy as "See Through" so one can only hope that people scream "Novocaine" just as loud.

Stewart: "Save My Life." I grew up in choir and have always been a fan of epic choral arrangements / vocal stacks and harmonies. We really got to lean into that on this song and I think it's going to be really cool live.

Jordan: I'm really excited to play "What Am I Missing" this fall. We got to play it a few shows in Europe earlier this year and it was so fun. The chorus is such a hype moment and that song makes me feel things.

A band's second album is a major milestone — what lessons did you learn from your first phase as a band that you carried over into this record? Was there anything you wanted to specifically change or improve upon from your debut?

To me, the biggest difference between our self-titled record and The Dark was the amount of time we had to work in the studio, and the preparation time going into recording. We had just under 40 days at a remote studio in El Paso Texas recording [2021's The Band Camino], giving us ample time to change things, recut whatever we wanted, and really analyze each song to its core. With The Dark, we spent a week in rehearsals practicing through the songs we picked, creating parts, and executing them quickly because we had limited studio time here in Nashville.

In terms of addressing darker themes via upbeat music, as you do on The Dark, who are some artists that you feel have done that particularly well?

So many bands and artists do this so well! A few that have inspired us are the Killers, Coldplay, the Japanese House and Post Malone. The juxtaposition of happy and sad in the same song is always a fun mix.

The Band CAMINO are an actual rock band signed to a major label in 2023, which is something of a rarity. How has it been navigating the pop world while working in a format that's sometimes viewed as a thing of the past?

It has its challenges but it's so rewarding to get to share and collaborate with your best friends. Bands are definitely more of a rarity these days — things move so quickly with the internet and how accessible it is to make and share music, and as a solo artist you can just take control and go. Being in a band almost every detail and decision is made all together, so things just take so much more time and communication and meeting in the middle. It takes a rare group of people with compatible personalities, taste and work ethic to really make it work. Sometimes bands do feel like a thing of the past, but we kind of love that.