‘Bama Rush’ Viewers Not Sold on Anticipated Max Docu: ‘A Failure’

Bama Rush officially made its debut on Max (formerly HBO Max) nearly a week ago. Stemming from the viral #bamarush movement on TikTok, the documentary follows four women as they make their way through the rush process and have to navigate extreme rules and tensions at the University of Alabama.



However, some viewers weren't impressed and alleged the film had a softball approach and failed to expose anything groundbreaking about sorority culture.

"#bamarush documentary apparently sucks a--. As someone who went through Bama rush and rushed girls myself for 2 years before disaffiliating , theres so much they didn't touch on," one woman tweeted. "There are so many of us who left who can speak to things anonymously idk why they would talk to PNMs [Prospective New Members]."

One viewer retweeted a years-old tweet from rapper Ja Rule that read, "I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!" They added, "After watching the Bama Rush documentary 🫠"

Another tweeted, "The Bama Rush doc is a failure imo. There were some troubling details (like the girl saying she's been roofied 3 times & they just MOVE ON FROM THAT 😳) but it mostly presents white Greek life as an overall chill, silly thing for girls to do? What are we supposed to learn here?"

"There was absolutely no tea in the #bamarush documentary I am so disappointed," one viewer wrote.

Many Twitter users also called out director Rachel Fleit for appearing on camera herself and opening up about her own journey with alopecia and self-acceptance instead of focusing on the harrowing details of the sorority recruitment process.

"#BamaRush documentary: Pulitzer Prize winning journalist: introduces the harrowing Machine Founding AKA member/Black homecoming queen: describes a cross burning outside AKA’s house PNM: i was roofied 3 times Director: I have alopecia…this is me in a wig at a sorority house," tweeted one viewer.

Another questioned, "How did the Bama Rush doc go from Greek life to alopecia…" as another wrote, "Why did the Bama Rush director hijack her own documentary and make it a therapy session about her journey with alopecia. What a strange decision."

One Twitter user quipped, "The Bama Rush documentary really said “yeah there’s a secret society on campus that runs s--- and forced the student government out of existence. But who cares about that, I was bullied one time"

Another tweeted that the documentary's direction missed more compelling storylines like racism that African-American sorority members faced on campus.

"Bama Rush should have been about: Rush Rush consultants are a scam The two women roofied while filming Where all the money these sororities make go The racism that the Divine 9 was subject to// how that affected their campus life The Machine Instead it was about: Alopecia"

During a conversation with Variety's Doc Dreams, presented by National Geographic, Fleit explained why she shared her own journey in the documentary.

“I really just wanted to show the ways that we’re all so similar,” she said, later stating of the "difficult decision" that she found herself opening up about her story while talking to the film's participants and her editor urged her to "be in this movie."

The Introducing Selma Blair documentarian added, "It was this narrative tool to help create greater empathy. But also, for the people that were watching the movie, I was having this experience speaking with these young women, thinking, “We’re all just like this. We all just want to belong, and we all do things to belong."

A representative for Fleit did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Bama Rush is streaming now on Max (formerly HBO Max).