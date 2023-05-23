‘Bama Rush’: How a TikTok Phenomenon Became an HBO Documentary

If you were on TikTok in August 2021, you probably couldn't scroll for one minute without being inundated with videos of young women showing off their outfits piece by piece or sororities performing carefully choreographed dances.

Sorority rush week at the University of Alabama became a phenomenon — as of today, #bamarush on TikTok has over 2.6 billion views — and now, Max (formerly HBO Max) is giving viewers an inside look at the process of how young women in Tuscaloosa attempt to find their Greek sisters.

Photograph by Courtesy of Max

Directed by "Introducing Selma Blair" documentarian Rachel Fleit and produced by Vice Studios, the film aims to dive deep into the culture behind the recruitment process. Fleit said in an interview with Vice News that she also wanted to give the movie a more individual and human approach and use rush as a way to discuss "what it means to be a young woman."

"We could talk about feminism, and we could talk about competition between women, body image, racism, sexism, classism and sexual assault on campus or in general," she said.

The film follows four women as they make their way through the rush process and have to navigate extreme rules and tensions. They learn the 5 B's that Prospective New Members, or PNMs for short, are never to discuss during recruitment: "Boys, Booze, Bible, Box and Biden." ("Box" refers to financial standing, and "Biden" encompasses all political discussion.) They hear of a secret society called "the Machine" that supposedly controls everything — not just concerning recruitment for both sororities and fraternities, but everyone on UA's campus from elections to football seats.

But the personal journeys of these four young women do shine through. The main subjects all seem to be searching for belonging, and a common theme is that sororities act as sort of a found family for many of the young women seeking to join them.

The documentary isn't without controversy, though. When rumors began to circulate — both in-person and online, on message board sites like Greek Rank — that a documentary about rush was being filmed, paranoia surrounding the recruitment process reached an all-time high. The New York Times reported that one PNM was dropped from all sororities after she was accused of recording inside a house during recruitment.

Many current sorority members and women rushing during the filming process also declined to be interviewed entirely, citing concerns about their words being "twisted" after they were asked about topics like faith and politics. Fleit also had trouble finding UA students willing to speak on the Machine. The sorority candidates featured in the film claim in their interviews that they have not have heard it, and only one student government member speaks on it throughout the whole film.

In her interview with Vice News, Fleit says that the more research she did into the recruitment process and the whole Greek system at large, the more clear it becomes why such an "archaic" system — where marriage is still one of the goals — is still appealing to so many young women today.

"The sorority system is just a lightning rod for all these other systems," she said. "It feels archaic, but then if you think about the larger context of the world, it’s not that different."

Bama Rush is streaming now on Max (formerly HBO Max).