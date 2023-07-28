Bam Margera will stand trial for simple assault and terroristic threat charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly punched his brother Jess Margera, a judge ruled Thursday, per Associated Press.

The Jackass star, who pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, was also ordered to get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail.

The Viva La Bam alum allegedly hit Jess in the nose and ear – rupturing his eardrum – after seeing a text message from his brother that suggested he needed mental health treatment, Jess claimed.

"I'm not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance," Jess testified, later adding: "I don't care about the money. My brother's a good dude when he's not messed up. I don't think he would hurt a fly. It's just when he's been up for days, it's scary."

"We want to make sure you're safe, secure and alive," Judge Albert Iacocca told the former MTV personality, who said his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, was his motivation to seek treatment.

Additionally, prosecutors agreed to drop two of the four counts of terroristic threats stemming from allegations that Bam left his brother a threatening note and threatened to shoot family members.

"I don't know what we're doing here," Bam's attorney Michael van der Veen said. "This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee."

A warrant was issued for Bam's arrest in April after he allegedly attacked his brother and threatened his family before fleeing into the woods.

According to a criminal complaint viewed by The Messenger, Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 11 a.m. at a home in Chester County. The complaint states that Bam "threatened to commit a crime of violence, namely physical harm with intent to terrorize" Jess and other family members, and that he struck his brother in the head.

Bam turned himself in to state police days later.