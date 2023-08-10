Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication in Philadelphia, Hotel Manager Recalls - The Messenger
Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication in Philadelphia, Hotel Manager Recalls

'We appreciate the local police's timely response to the matter and that no one was injured,' Radnor Hotel General Manager Louis Prevo tells The Messenger

Charlotte Phillipp and Amanda Williams
Bam Magera looks on during the X Games California 2023 on July 21, 2023 in Ventura, California.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Skateboarding star Bam Margera was reportedly arrested in suburban Philadelphia on Wednesday, per a police report obtained by 6ABC Action News.

According to Lt. Chris Four from the Radnor Township Police Department, the Viva La Bam star was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an argument took place just outside of a hotel in Wayne, Penn., on Tuesday.

"No one was injured or attacked. Our officers got there and he was actually kind of friendly with them, and cooperative and came with us when he had to," Four told the outlet.

"We appreciate the local police's timely response to the matter and that no one was injured," Radnor Hotel General Manager Louis Prevo tells The Messenger.

According to an eyewitness, Margera was attempting to get a room early morning Wednesday prior to his eventual arrest.

"Bam showed up around 3:15 a.m. at the hotel, the doors are locked at this time and there's a phone outside you can call the front desk," the eyewitness tells The Messenger. "The night auditor recognized him but denies access to anyone who doesn't have a reservation. Bam got agitated that he didn't have access."

"He disappeared into the darkness and then a friend of Bam's called the hotel asking where Bam was. The night agent told him he didn't gain access and that he walked away. 15 mins after that, around 4 a.m. the Radnor police arrived at the hotel asking where Bam was. Front desk let them know he [did not] gain access," the eyewitness continues. "Police found Bam and the girl that called 911 were in an argument in the parking lot of the hotel. When police arrived Bam was not cooperative and was arrested. No one was injured and Bam spent the night in jail. The night auditor was inclined to believe Bam was under the influence."

The former reality star was released later Wednesday, according to NBC10.

Margera's most recent arrest comes two weeks after he appeared in court on July 27 after he allegedly assaulted his brother in their nearby Chester County home. At the time, the judge ruled he will stand trial for the charges of assault and terroristic threats.

The Messenger has reached out to Margera's team for comment.

