BALCO’s Victor Conte Still Denies Giving Steroids to Barry Bonds

Victor Conte, founder of BALCO, the nutritional supplement company at the center of a doping scandal that spanned multiple sports in the early 2000s, was willing to name names back then. In 2004, he told ABC News that he personally taught Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Marion Jones how to inject performance-enhancing drugs that BALCO supplied to her. But all these years later, he still denies giving steroids to BALCO's most famous client, San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds. Pressed on his relationship with Bonds in Untold: Hall of Shame, the latest episode of Netflix's sports documentary series, Conte maintains that he does not know if Bonds used steroids during his MLB home run record-breaking 2001 season.

Bonds denies ever knowingly using banned substances, and his obstruction of justice conviction in relation to the BALCO scandal was overturned. He did not respond to the filmmakers' interview requests. But the documentary gets into his confirmed involvement with BALCO. In interviews at the time, Bonds credited his suddenly improved on-field performance to Conte's SNAC line of mineral supplements. They even posed together with Bonds' trainer Greg Anderson for a Muscle & Fitness photo shoot, with Bonds wearing clothing branded with the logo for ZMA, Conte's flagship supplement. In the documentary, Conte brags about how ZMA's association with Bonds helped drive sales.

But the full story is that Anderson went to BALCO on Bonds' behalf and Conte provided him with "the clear," an experimental anabolic steroid that was undetectable on drug tests, and "the cream," a steroid lotion used to cover up abnormally high testosterone levels. Conte freely admits giving steroids to Anderson — who, like Conte, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute steroids and to money-laundering in 2005 — but says that since he never personally witnessed Bonds using the drugs, he can't say whether Bonds did.

He does admit in the documentary that it's "likely" Bonds was using steroids at the time. He says the only direct evidence he has for that assumption are records from Greg Anderson's home he saw during legal discovery that indicate Bonds was using steroids. When the filmmakers present Conte with a copy of a calendar from Anderson's home bearing the initials "BLB" (Bonds' full name is Barry Lamar Bonds) and days marked with words like "cream" and "game," Conte remains noncommittal. He says he's never seen the calendar before, and that it could have been written by Anderson, but he doesn't know. At one point, Conte accuses the filmmakers of trying to create a "gotcha moment" where he admits to knowing Barry Bonds took steroids.

"That's not gonna happen," he asserts.

Victor Conte in 'Untold: Hall of Shame.' Netflix

In the documentary, Conte expresses remorse for the pain he caused his family and the families of the athletes caught up in the BALCO scandal, but he has no shame about the rest of it. In fact, he remains proud of his role in steroid-aided achievements, like Marion Jones' (forfeited) gold medals and sprinter Tim Montgomery's (rescinded) world record in the 100m dash. And at the end of the documentary, he jokes that he should send an old BALCO sign to the baseball Hall of Fame. Victor Conte won't say he gave steroids to Barry Bonds, but he doesn't seem to mind people thinking he did.



Untold: Hall of Shame premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The previous two episodes of Untold Vol. 3, Johnny Football (about controversial NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel) and Jake Paul the Problem Child (about influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul), are available to stream now.