Shawn Booth has a baby on the way!

The former Bachelorette star — who got engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe on Season 11 in 2015 — made the announcement on his In the Booth with Shawn Booth podcast on Monday.

"Dec. 12, baby Booth on their way," he shared. "It's happening. I'm gonna be a father."

Booth and Bristowe eventually split in 2018, and Booth said the mother of his child is "somebody who I've been close with for years."

"We've had a relationship, and we've dated," he continued. "This just isn't some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central."

However, Booth did reveal that the pregnancy was not planned — but he's ready to take on parenting.

"This is a big surprise for the both of us," he said. "Open and honest, this wasn't something that was planned. But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I've ever had in my life. And it's gonna be very special. I can't wait. I'm ready. I'm 37 years old. I've always wanted to be a dad."

Booth said that the baby's mother is 18 weeks into her pregnancy and hopes to soon have her as a guest on the podcast "if she's up for it."

He acknowledged that he has "not lived a traditional life" and is prepared for some backlash to the news, but Booth said he's taking everything in stride.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of people who have thoughts and opinions and all that," he noted. "I think now probably more than ever, I've gotten to a point where I'm like, 'I don't care what anybody thinks.' If they're like, 'You're not married,' it's like, 'Listen, that's not what's important here.'"

While Booth stopped short of revealing the mother's name, he did concede that "we're going to incorporate both of our last names in a cool fashion."

After weeks of keeping the secret, Booth acknowledged that he felt much freer with the news out in the open, saying, "It's good now to be able to talk about it."