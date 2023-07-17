Attention Bachelor Nation: Will you please accept this petition? Before ABC revealed Indiana native Gerry Turner, 71, would be the lead of The Golden Bachelor, Ashley Iaconetti launched a petition in hopes her close friend Ben Higgins could become the show's host.

"I'm really excited to see this man and to watch the show," Iaconetti wrote on Instagram Stories Sunday. "I'll be even more excited if @Higgins.Ben gets signed on as the host. It's his DREAM! I created a petition. Sign it if you wanna support Ben as The Golden Bachelor Host."

Fans were directed to a petition that already has close to 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.

So what would make Higgins a great host? In addition to having been the lead of Season 20 of The Bachelor, Higgins is one of the franchise's most beloved figures, according to Iaconetti.

"For almost a decade, he's been regarded as a gentleman and a sweetheart with wholesome values and an old soul," she wrote. "It only makes sense that he hosts the upcoming franchise spinoff The Golden Bachelor, which will feature a senior lead."

The Almost Famous podcast host continued, "It is his dream to help navigate this man in his journey to find love later in life. Ben connects easily with people of all ages. He'll be able to create a bridge between the franchise's younger audience and an older cast."

Gerry Turner will serve as ABC's first lead of "The Golden Bachelor." Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

The Golden Bachelor will follow Turner as he dates multiple women of his generation. When announcing the show, ABC promised viewers will be treated to a love story "for the golden years."

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," the network stated in a press release. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

If you ask Iaconetti, the show would be a hit with Higgins onboard.

"There are few people that would be able to do it with the charm, warmth and understanding that Ben will bring," Iaconetti said. "If you think that Ben Higgins would be a terrific host of The Golden Bachelor, please sign this petition to get The Bachelor franchise producers to consider it."

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.