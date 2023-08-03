Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 - The Messenger
Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star is already a mom to daughters Kinsley and Charlie

Mike Vulpo
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel enjoy a vacation at the Andaz Maui in Hawaii. Amanda Stanton/Instagram

Amanda Stanton is ready to expand her family. The Bachelor in Paradise star is expecting her first child with husband Michael Fogel in January. Stanton, who is already a mom to daughters Kinsley and Charlie from a previous relationship, confirmed the news on her social media page.

"The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!" she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her and Fogel (and her growing baby bump).

Fans first met Stanton on Season 20 of The Bachelor when she competed for Ben Higgins' heart. She later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, but was unable to find her forever partner.

Read More

Everything changed, however, when Stanton began dating Fogel in 2020 after two years of friendship.

The pair got engaged in December 2021 before tying the knot in a picture-perfect wedding less than a year later. 

Amanda Stanton and her daughters Kinsley and Charlie enjoy a vacation to Hawaii.
Amanda Stanton and her daughters Kinsley and Charlie enjoy a vacation to Hawaii.Amanda Stanton/Instagram

"Meet the FOGELS," Stanton wrote on Instagram after her September 2022 ceremony in Santa Ynez, Calif. "We read our vows here privately before the ceremony & it was hands down my favorite part of the entire day." 

As for what makes Fogel so special, Stanton has been open about how close he is to her two girls. But that's only the beginning of this love story.

"He actually doesn't have any bad qualities," she once wrote in an Instagram Story. "He's just the sweetest & makes me laugh 24/7 & also laughs at my jokes so I feel very funny. He's my favorite person ever." 

