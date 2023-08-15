Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Married

Everything's coming up roses for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars are married after experiencing a fairytale wedding near Paris.

"The Barbours," the couple wrote on Instagram Thursday with photos from their ceremony at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France.

For the special day, Godwin wore a dress by Atelier Pronovias Haute Couture while Barbour wore a tux from Amin Standard.

Before the big day, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner where their closest friends delivered heartfelt speeches during a sunset dinner. Guests were also treated to a welcome party held on a boat cruise by Paris Seine earlier in the week.

Sparks immediately flew for the couple when they met on the beaches of Mexico during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in September 2019. After just a few weeks of dating, Barbour got down on one knee and proposed.

Instead of rushing to plan a wedding, the pair settled down in San Diego, Calif., where they grew their bond even more. But as wedding planning picked up, both Godwin and Barbour worked with W Society to finalize their plans.

"We have awesome wedding planners and a full wedding design team that is so helpful," Godwin told The Messenger in June. "I already know it's going to be so beautiful. With it being destination, I don't want it to feel like everything is prim and proper. Hopefully it will look prim and proper from the outside, but I want everybody just to be hanging out, having the best time, letting loose. I'm excited for the memories."

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin celebrate their wedding week in Paris. Hannah Godwin/Instagram

Before the big wedding day, Godwin invited her close friends to Las Vegas for an unforgettable bachelorette party.

As for Barbour, he traveled to Miami with a group of childhood friends for a special bachelor party.

Through all the celebrations, Barbour couldn't stop raving about his leading lady on social media. In fact, he proposed to his fiancée again just weeks before the ceremony.

"You're the most loving, caring, and selfless woman I've ever met," Barbour wrote on Instagram in February 2022. "You focus your energy on anyone and everyone you come across, and you know how to light up a room with your wit and humor. I love you."