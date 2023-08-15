Bachelor Nation’s Dylan Barbour Proposes to Hannah Godwin Again Weeks Before Destination Wedding - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Bachelor Nation’s Dylan Barbour Proposes to Hannah Godwin Again Weeks Before Destination Wedding

'Over the past four years, we've talked about having a special little moment just for us,' Godwin shared ahead of their wedding day

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dylan Barbour proposes to Hannah Godwin again Diana Sciacca/Diana Rose Photography

The wedding day hasn't even arrived, but the romantic gestures have already begun.

Before Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin officially become husband and wife later this month, the Bachelor in Paradise stars experienced another proposal away from any cameras. 

"Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past four years we've talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and Dylan Barbour surprised me and made it happen last week," Godwin shared on Instagram Tuesday. "Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!"

For the special milestone captured by Diana Rose Photography's owner Diana Sciacca, Barbour got down on one knee and gifted his fiancée a ring from David Levi and Son Jewelers.

The couple's love story began when they met on the beaches of Mexico during Season 6 of BiP in September 2019. After just a few weeks of dating, Barbour proposed. 

Now, the pair is preparing to say "I do" in front of their closest family and friends at an undisclosed location far away from their hometown of San Diego, Calif. 

"We have awesome wedding planners and a full wedding design team that is so helpful," Godwin told The Messenger in June. "I already know it's going to be so beautiful. With it being destination, I don't want it to feel like everything is prim and proper. Hopefully it will look prim and proper from the outside, but I want everybody just to be hanging out, having the best time, letting loose. I'm excited for the memories."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.