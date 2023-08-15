Bachelor Nation’s Dylan Barbour Proposes to Hannah Godwin Again Weeks Before Destination Wedding

The wedding day hasn't even arrived, but the romantic gestures have already begun.

Before Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin officially become husband and wife later this month, the Bachelor in Paradise stars experienced another proposal away from any cameras.

"Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past four years we've talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and Dylan Barbour surprised me and made it happen last week," Godwin shared on Instagram Tuesday. "Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!"

For the special milestone captured by Diana Rose Photography's owner Diana Sciacca, Barbour got down on one knee and gifted his fiancée a ring from David Levi and Son Jewelers.

The couple's love story began when they met on the beaches of Mexico during Season 6 of BiP in September 2019. After just a few weeks of dating, Barbour proposed.

Now, the pair is preparing to say "I do" in front of their closest family and friends at an undisclosed location far away from their hometown of San Diego, Calif.

"We have awesome wedding planners and a full wedding design team that is so helpful," Godwin told The Messenger in June. "I already know it's going to be so beautiful. With it being destination, I don't want it to feel like everything is prim and proper. Hopefully it will look prim and proper from the outside, but I want everybody just to be hanging out, having the best time, letting loose. I'm excited for the memories."