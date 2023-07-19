Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are still each other's final roses. The couple, who came together on James' 2021 season of The Bachelor, have confirmed to The Messenger that they're still going strong, despite experiencing rumors of a split just a month prior.

"It's always interesting when you read something about yourself that's information to yourself. It's like, 'Oh, I didn't know that!'" James exclusively shared at July 18's Baskin-Robbins Summer Soiree in NYC. "But I'll say this. We do so much together that when we're doing things separately, I get why people are wondering."

The couple, who were at the event promoting BR's two newest flavors, Oreo Mega Stuf Cone and Oreo Mega Stuf Cappuccino Blast, were briefly apart from one another when Kirkconnell went on vacation in Saint John and attended a wedding in Georgia. But the influencer added that she tries to look at the rumors with a positive spin.

"I think it's coming from a place of concern," she said. "In a way, it's kind of nice to hear, because it's like, 'Oh, people care about us and our happiness together,' because I feel like at the beginning of our relationship, it didn't really feel like that," she said. "It didn't really feel like we were having a lot of support. So at least people are happy we're together and would be sad if we weren't."

James and Kirkconnell briefly split in 2021 after pictures of her attending an antebellum party in college came to light. (Subsequently, franchise host Chris Harrison defended her actions and has since left the series.) They reconciled in May 2021 and have been together ever since.

Now, the couple is looking ahead at the future. Kirkconnell is flying to San Francisco this weekend to cheer on James during the city's half-marathon and has recently purchased her first pair of running shoes. Outside of running, the two are "pickle ball fiends" and are focused on their food-related content. But they aren't in any hurry to pop the question anytime soon.

"We're going on three years now — I feel like that's a pretty normal relationship," Kirkconnell explained. "We're not in any rush, but at the same time, we wouldn't be in this relationship if [an engagement] wasn't on the table. So, I'm really excited for the next year and the years to come."