Bachelor Nation has another reason to celebrate this week.
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are officially engaged after a proposal in La Jolla, Calif., Tuesday night.
"I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all," Heringer wrote on Instagram Wednesday with the first photo of her engagement ring.
Erb added, "Forever has a nice ring to it."
- ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Susie Evans Shares Why She Won’t Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (Exclusive)
- ‘The Bachelor’ at a Crossroads: After Mike Fleiss’ Exit, Insiders Weigh In on the Franchise’s Future (Exclusive)
- ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Is Really, Actually Happening
- ‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson Welcomes Baby with NHL Star Husband William Karlsson
- Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2
Soon after sharing their new relationship status, the Bachelor in Paradise stars were flooded with well wishes from co-stars and friends including Raven Gates, Jade Roper, Becca Tilley and Hannah Godwin.
"So unbelievably happy for you kiddos, love you so much," Becca Kufrin wrote in the comment section. Serena Pitt added, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! Screaming crying throwing up! Love you both so so much."
So how did the romantic proposal go down?
According to People, who first broke the news, Erb invited Heringer to a beachfront home right around sunset. What came next was a proposal that included a 4-carat oval-shaped engagement ring with a pave-set band and hidden halo from Keyzar Jewelry.
"I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans," Erb recalled to the publication. "Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours."
The couple first met while filming Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. While they briefly broke up, the duo surprised Bachelor Nation the night of the season finale by announcing they were back together.
Now, they plan to celebrate their engagement at Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras concert Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
"You never know what you got until it's gone, then you never let it go," Erb previously wrote on Instagram. "I love you @abigail_heringer, here is to laughing through life until we are old."
