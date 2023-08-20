Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles are married.
On Saturday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum and Bowles said their "I dos" during an intimate ceremony at a private residence in La Jolla, California, according to People.
"It's a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," Nielson told the outlet ahead of the pair's nuptials. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."
The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Andara Rose Bowles, began dating in April 2020 after being set up by a close family friend.
They announced their engagement in October 2022.
"For all the right reasons," she captioned the post.
The couple said that their "commitment to family and open communication with one another" has been the foundation of their relationship. "We are choosing to commit our lives to each other, and our family," said Nielson.
Planned by Ivory+Stone Event Co., the couple's wedding theme was "keep it coastal."
"We wanted to lean into the organic, earthy, and natural elements of La Jolla, a beach city Miles and I both love, while also elevating the backyard, adding in nods of citrus from the orchard we will say our vows in front of," said Nielson, who wore a Lumi Dress Grace Loves Lace which was handmade with 96% recycled materials.
During the reception, guests dined on a variety of fresh food stations including gourmet tacos, along with a pizza oven and gelato cart, the outlet reported.
The newlyweds and their daughter shared a special family dance to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.
