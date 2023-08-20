‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles in Intimate Backyard Ceremony - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Andara Rose Bowles, began dating in April 2020 and got engaged in October 2022

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Krystal Nielson and Miles BowlesKrystal Nielson/Instagram

Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles are married.

On Saturday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum and Bowles said their "I dos" during an intimate ceremony at a private residence in La Jolla, California, according to People.

"It's a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," Nielson told the outlet ahead of the pair's nuptials. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."

The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Andara Rose Bowles, began dating in April 2020 after being set up by a close family friend.

They announced their engagement in October 2022.

"For all the right reasons," she captioned the post.

Read More

The couple said that their "commitment to family and open communication with one another" has been the foundation of their relationship. "We are choosing to commit our lives to each other, and our family," said Nielson.

Planned by Ivory+Stone Event Co., the couple's wedding theme was "keep it coastal."

"We wanted to lean into the organic, earthy, and natural elements of La Jolla, a beach city Miles and I both love, while also elevating the backyard, adding in nods of citrus from the orchard we will say our vows in front of," said Nielson, who wore a Lumi Dress Grace Loves Lace which was handmade with 96% recycled materials.

During the reception, guests dined on a variety of fresh food stations including gourmet tacos, along with a pizza oven and gelato cart, the outlet reported.

The newlyweds and their daughter shared a special family dance to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.