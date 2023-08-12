Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gives House Update Amid Hawaii Wildfires
Luyendyk Jr. told The Messenger he'd visited Holland with his wife and children instead of taking their usual summer trip to the home they own in Maui
Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., who owns a home in Maui, gave fans an update about the state of his residence in the wake of the devastating wildfires sweeping the island.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Luyendyk Jr. wrote, “I don't even know where to start," regarding the house he and wife Lauren Burnham spend a portion of the year at, per Bachelor Nation.
"Many have asked about our home. The fire reached as close as 2000 ft and surrounded our neighborhood, but luckily it was not damaged," Luyendyk Jr., who was not present at the house at the time, reported. "There are still fires in the area, so we are not out of the woods. The winds are calm now and that is helping the effort to contain the fires. We are so saddened by all the devastation, it just breaks our hearts.”
He continued: “So many families were affected. All the history and beauty of Lahaina erased. Lauren woke up in tears thinking about the lives lost. We fear Maui may never be the same, but more importantly the people of Maui need help. We are still traveling but we’ll be sharing more after we get back on our efforts to help the community. Thank you all for the messages and concern. Pray for Maui.”
Luyendyk Jr. spoke to The Messenger earlier in the month in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. He mentioned his Maui residence, explaining that he, Burnham, and their three children split their time between their Arizona and Hawaii addresses, but weren't making their usual trip out to the islands this summer.
"We still go [to Hawaii] throughout the summer. But this year we decided to go to Holland to see my family," he related.
He added at the time that the family had been planning to go to Maui in the fall. "We're going that way in September for a little bit. And yeah, we want to spend more time there."
