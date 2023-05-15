‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson Welcomes Baby with NHL Star Husband William Karlsson

The Bachelor alum Emily Ferguson has no shortage of things to celebrate.

The former reality star — who appeared on Ben Higgins' season in 2016, as well as two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise — welcomed son Beckham William Karlsson on Friday.

"Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8 lbs 2 oz.," Emily shared on Instagram. "You're Pappa's Twin! We love you more than you'll ever know."

Well wishes began flooding in from members of Bachelor Nation, including former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, who commented, "Omg I'm so happy for you!!!!!!"

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Ashley Iaconetti also gushed, "Congratulations! Holey Moley! Exactly dada!"

Baby Beckham is the first for Emily and her husband William Karlsson, a star forward for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Just hours after Beckham was born, William helped his squad defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the team's second-round playoff match-up. On Sunday, the Golden Knights secured the series victory, moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

"Everyone is good," Karlsson told The Athletic about the couple's whirlwind couple of days. "The little guy is doing great and mom as well, so it's good."

Beckham was born at 1:33 a.m. on Friday, and his proud dad was able to be there to witness everything in person — even if it was easier said than done.

"It was surreal," Karlsson said. "What an experience. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to watch, but I'm pretty proud of myself. I was able to see the whole thing, and I thought it was an amazing experience."

William and Emily met in 2017 and got married last July in Vegas.

"When I think about what women have to go through, it's pretty incredible," Karlsson continued, "so I'm very glad that I witnessed the whole thing."