Azealia Banks Calls Matty Healy an ‘Incel’ and a ‘Poser’ While Defending Ice Spice
"He's clearly so pressed that a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him," Banks wrote
After saying his recent controversy with Ice Spice "doesn't actually matter," Matty Healy has attracted the ire of another rapper.
Fellow musician Azealia Banks took to Instagram to call out The 1975 frontman on Tuesday.
"Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he's a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing," she wrote on her story. "He's clearly so pressed that a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him."
Banks, who has dozens of documented conflicts with an array of celebrities including Lana Del Rey and Russel Crowe, held nothing back in her rant, calling Healy an "outrageous small white opinionated male musician."
"Does he know that Black women are more coveted in the industry because there's BIG BUSINESS in female rap," she continued. "You're not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy a— mid-2000's indie pitchfork darling fantasy you're trying to sell. Ice Spice has MILES more originality than you will ever."
In February, Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast where the hosts speculated on the ethnicity and body size of Spice, who recently rose to fame with her song "Boy's a Liar." Co-hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen proceeded to call her "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady," then impersonated Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese accents while Healy laughed in the background.
The 34-year-old did apologize to Spice at a show two months later, but then commented further in a new piece from the New Yorker. "It doesn't actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."
Healy's comments have reignited outrage, and Banks' rant wasn't contained to a single story.
In one particular post, Banks addressed Taylor Swift, who Healy has been romantically linked with in the past few months, writing, "Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He's not on the level of powerful puss u worked HELLA hard to build."
She concluded, "Ugh this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c—chie mountain, sis."
Spice is currently featured on Swift's "Karma" remix and even joined her on this past weekend's Eras Tour stops.
