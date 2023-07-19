Award-Winning ‘The Bear’ Writer Claims He Made $43,000 for His Work on the Show

The Bear Season 2 premiere recently became Hulu’s most-watched premiere ever, and yet a writer on the Emmy-nominated show claims his salary was $43,000, leaving him living “below the poverty line,” according to the New York Post.

The award-winning writer, Alex O’Keefe, is lashing out at Disney CEO Bob Iger for saying that writers and actors partaking in the dual “damaging” strike have “unrealistic” expectations.

The Bear is an original FX series, but since it’s streamed on Hulu and Disney+ rather than a traditional TV network, writers like O’Keefe don’t get any additional income once the show has aired, he told the outlet.

“That’s a huge injustice,” O’Keefe said. “As a staff writer, you’re writing and revising for everyone but the residuals are cents on the dollar with Hulu [and Disney+] because it’s streaming.”

O’Keefe was responding to comments Disney boss Iger made last week, while attending Allen & Co.’s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, which is also known as “summer camp for billionaires.”

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” Iger said, noting that the strike could have a “very damaging effect on the whole industry.”

O’Keefe responded to the outlet saying that “strikes are supposed to be disruptions.” He added, “Capitalists love disruptions when it makes them money. Netflix and Disney+ were disruptions to the market.”

The writer also claimed that he’s been forced to investigate alternative employment opportunities, such as working in a grocery store while the strike rolls on.

“I want to get back to work. I would like it [the strike] to end this week,” he said, adding that it’s probably not going to happen because the studios and producers’ “strategy is to make me homeless.”

O’Keefe along with six other writers on the show, won a WGA Award for Best Comedy Series in April. After winning the award, he shared his story of financial struggles in a thread on Twitter.

Actor Kimiko Glenn from Netflix's Orange Is the New Black also recently came forward with her claims of poor pay from a streaming show.