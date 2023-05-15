‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Coming to Disney+ in June

It's time to head back to Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water will land on Disney+ June 7, featuring bonus content with the filmmakers, cast and crew.
The film, which made nearly $2.32 billion at the box office and was nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, will be available on Max that same day. You can also purchase it from Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play.
Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water was the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar, 13 years in the making. After the success of the first installment — which became the overall highest-grossing film in history and garnered nine Oscar nominations, winning three — Cameron wasn't in a hurry to make a followup, despite a nudge from the studio.
"I was actually the one putting the brakes on it and saying, 'I don't know if I want to go down this road again,'" the director told The Hollywood Reporter last year. Instead, he chose to spend his time focusing on ocean exploration and environmental sustainability.
That all changed in 2010, when Cameron decided he was ready to expand his work into a franchise.
"I want to tell an epic story over a number of films. Let's paint on a bigger canvas. Let's plan it that way. Let's do The Lord of the Rings," he said to THR. "Of course, they had the books. I had to write the book first, which isn't a book, it's a script."
Three new Avatar films are heading to theaters over the course of the next few years, with the third installment debuting on Dec. 20, 2024.
