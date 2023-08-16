‘Avatar 2’ Financier Accuses Disney of Withholding Hundreds of Millions in New Lawsuit

A major Hollywood financier behind films like Avatar 2 and Deadpool is suing Disney for breach of contract, alleging the studio deprived them of hundreds of millions of dollars through shady "accounting tricks."

TSG claims it has invested more than $3.3 billion in popular moneymaking movies like Avatar: The Way of Water, Bohemian Rhapsody, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Martian, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Banshees of Inisherin, is suing 20th Century Studios for breach of contract and Disney for inducing that breach of contract.

In other words, the lawsuit accuses Disney of intentionally screwing up a deal between 20th Century Studios and TSG. Why? Per the Plaintiff (TSG), which has a slew of attorneys in its camp from the law offices of Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, Disney shorted the financier millions in an effort to boost streaming subscriptions and stock prices, as well as to bulk up compensation for the House of Mouse's C-Suite.

"Disney (and the executives running it) had and continue to have every incentive to do anything and everything they can, including manipulating distribution of the Qualifying Pictures and preventing TSG from liquidating its interests in certain tranches of Qualifying Pictures, to attempt to boost Disney's share price at the expense of TSG and other profit participants," attorney John Berlinski writes in the complaint.

The lawsuit indicates that an independent audit of three Fox films — out of a sample of 140 that TSG has helped finance, including X-Men: Days of Future Past, Logan, JoJo Rabbit, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water and Empire of Light — found that TSG is owed more than $40 million.

"The practice has unfortunately become ubiquitous among the major Hollywood studios, with a recent report from CNN Business describing the tactics of Hollywood Accounting as among 'the most fantastical fictions ever devised in Tinseltown.' Even by those standards, however, this case stands out," the lawsuit details. "At its root, it is a chilling example of how two Hollywood behemoths with a long and shameful history of Hollywood Accounting, Defendants Fox and Disney, have tried to use nearly every trick in the Hollywood Accounting playbook to deprive Plaintiff TSG — the financier who, in good faith, invested more than $3.3 billion with them — out of hundreds of millions of dollars."

TSG lawyers believe that the company was improperly charged with $35 million in streaming-related distribution costs alone, and that it was damaged by changes in release date windows. The lawsuit also alleges that TSG was improperly credited with revenue, charged "tens of millions of dollars" in distribution fees not permitted under the terms of their pact, and charged TSG for expenses unrelated to the very projects they were distributing.

The auditors also uncovered rampant "self-dealing," the practice by which a studio enters into "sweetheart" deals with its licensee affiliates to artificially minimize the profit payments to stakeholders like TSG, who generally share only in the revenues received by the studio, excluding the revenues received directly by these licensee exhibitors.

The lawsuit emphasizes that this is what the auditors found in just three of the 140 qualifying films in question. It is unclear what else Disney and 20th Century Studios could be accused of owing down the line if the case proceeds and the investigation continues.

The Messenger has reached out to Disney for comment.