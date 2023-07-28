Autopsy Will Be Performed on Sinéad O’Connor, Coroner Says, After ‘No Medical Cause of Death Given’

The coroner has announced that an autopsy will be performed on Sinéad O'Connor after “no medical cause of death was given.”
This news comes from the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, which released a statement Thursday on its website regarding the passing of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.
“The death of Sinéad O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner on Wednesday 26th July 2023,” the statement says. “No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.”
The statement continues, “The decision whether an inquest will be needed, will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”
The 56-year-old singer was discovered “unresponsive” at a London residence on Wednesday.
While O’Connor admitted in social media posts she continued to struggle with the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane to suicide in January 2022, she also was working on a nearly completed new album and had announced plans to tour next year.
