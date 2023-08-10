Authors Are Calling Out A Computer Scientist For Adding Their Work To His AI-Powered Website

In recent Book Twitter controversy, a computer scientist shut down his AI website following backlash from authors — some of whom he stole from.

In 2017, Benji Smith created Prosecraft, a linguistic tool meant to help aspiring writers with their work. This was done by writers inserting their stories into a desktop word processor Smith made called Shaxpir and comparing them to over 25,000 books in Prosecraft's database.



In a blog entry titled "Taking down Prosecraft.io," Smith explained that he was "always frustrated" by businesses and government institutions who had access to the kinds of "fancy tools" he was creating. "I wanted to bring that magic to everyone."

Here's how Prosecraft worked:

By searching a book, writers could view a number of analyses that told them things like the percentage of "vividness" or "passive voice" in it. They could also view word clouds of specific language used at pivotal moments in a story. Supposedly, this would help aspiring writers get closer to writing like their favorite authors.



There's no doubt that the emergence of AI is already having devastating impacts on writer's careers. Once Smith realized that the technology was creating "zero-effort impersonations of artists, cutting those creators out of their own creative writing process," he chose to shut down his own website.



"That's not something I ever wanted to participate in."

An apology was shared on Twitter to poor reception. Smith says he didn't give writers access to the books he acquired beyond "summary statistics" and "small snippets from the text" offered on Prosecraft. This goes against the idea that he created a "shadow library," which is an illegal online database that gives people free access to reading materials.

But that's not the main issue people are taking with Prosecraft.

Rather, it's that Smith 1) used stolen copies of authors' work to feed into his database and 2) did not get consent to upload them.



"All the yammering about fair use ignores that he admits to using pirated content instead of texts that are actually in the public domain," Hood Feminist author Mikki Kendall said.

Dozens of authors quickly responded, noting that he did not commit to getting rid of the data he owns despite shutting the website down.



"This isn't an apology," said Roxane Gay, a critically acclaimed author, professor, and writer for the New York Times. "Nor do you make it clear that you're permanently deleting the data that wasn't yours to use for your lil 'labor of love.'"



British author Bolu Babalola, whose romance novel has received global praise, was even more direct in her response: "Delete the data."

Other authors conveyed the hard work it took to get to where they are today.

"I've worked over 20 years to be a professional writer. I've sacrificed so much. I didn't do all that for some AI farming site to use my words," S.A. Cosby said. Cosby is New York Times bestselling author with four books under his belt. His most recent novel, a crime thriller called All The Sinners Bleed, became an instant bestseller.



Smith has been quiet on social media since his Twitter apology. Only time will tell if he lets the online literary community know what he plans to do with the thousands of books still in his posession.



