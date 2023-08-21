Author Reveals Secret Benefit of Book Bans

In honor of the 20th anniversary and hardcover re-release of her seminal graphic memoir about growing up under the restrictive and ultra-fundamentalist Islamic Republic regime, Persepolis author Marjane Satrapi has much to say about how censorship of her book has only made it that much more popular.

"As I said in the introduction [to Persepolis],” she told The Daily Beast in an interview, “being alongside Mark Twain and Oscar Wilde is a very nice place to be. A banned book — most of the time— is a good book. You never have a mediocre author that is banned. That only shows that you’re great."

The notoriety also helps with building a readership, Satrapi added: "And that will only make these young people read our books more. It’s like that first joint you smoke because it’s forbidden. Anything that is forbidden is much more attractive."

Persepolis HILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Satrapi's work has not only been banned in Iran due to its scathing critique of the government, which came to power following the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and has been particularly oppressive for Iranian women. It has also been banned multiple times across the United States.

"Lots of Iranians found themselves in the story, so the reaction was very good," Satrapi said. "And not only them, but anybody who lived in a dictatorship. I had people from Chile, for example, who made lots of connections. Everybody who went through a coup or dictatorship, and political prisoners… in the democratic world these things look far away because the law means something. In a democracy it’s a state of law. In a country like mine there is no state of law. I mean, there is a law, it is in the constitution, but it’s not respected at all. They can do whatever they want however they want."

But even in democracies, books get blacklisted. Persepolis has appeared on the American Library Association’s list of the Most Challenged Books more than once— first because it was falsely accused of containing scenes of pornography. Then Persepolis was banned because it contains descriptions of torture, and then her book was banned by what she calls a liberal third wave.

"The third wave was this liberal — for me they are the worst, the good-thinking liberal — saying the book was Islamophobic. And the Imam of Philadelphia said, 'It's not Islamophobic, and I'm an Imam. She talks about fanaticism.' Islamophobia is when you hate all Muslims. If someone said the Inquisition was very bad, would you say, 'Ah! You are anti-Christian!' No, it’s just a part of the history."

Satrapi is rereleasing the two books of Persepolis as a hardcover compilation for the first time. It will feature a new cover as well as an introduction addressing the "Woman, Life, Freedom” anti-government movement protests in Iran, which began about a year ago.

The Oscar-nominated film adaptation of Persepolis, which Satrapi co-wrote and co-directed, is currently available to purchase on-demand from streamers.