Australia Drops Case Against Amber Heard and Her Two Dogs

Amber Heard will not face criminal charges in Australia. Prosecutors have dropped their case against her regarding a 2015 incident when she brought her two dogs into the country while visiting Johnny Depp, her husband at the time.

She was accused of lying about how her two animals — Yorkshire terriers named Pistol and Boo — got into Australia, which has strict biosecurity regulations. Heard had pled guilty to providing false immigration documentation when the dogs were flown in on a private jet.

"Prosecution action will not be taken against … Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs," Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, a biosecurity watchdog, said of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions' decision, according to the Associated Press. The illegal import of dogs carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

According to the report, the department investigated discrepancies between what was said by Heard's lawyer in court in 2016 and testimony during a 2020 hearing related to a libel case.

In 2016, Heard — accompanied by Depp — appeared in an apologetic video statement. The couple had complied with a government-sanctioned deadline of either flying the pets back to the US within fifty hours or having them euthanized.

"I'm truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared. Protecting Australia is important." Added Depp: "Declare everything when you enter Australia. Thanks."

The former couple had an acrimonious split and finalized their divorce in 2017.