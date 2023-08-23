Australia Drops Case Against Amber Heard and Her Two Dogs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Australia Drops Case Against Amber Heard and Her Two Dogs

The potential criminal case stemmed from a 2015 incident when she was in the country visiting ex Johnny Depp, who she was married to at the time

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Amber Heard and then husband Johnny Depp leave The Southport Court in Southport, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2016 after Heard pleaded guilty to providing a false document after failing to tell customs she was entering the country with the pair’s Yorkshire terriers. Australian prosecutors dropped a potential criminal case against American actor Heard over allegations that she lied to a court about how her Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo came to be smuggled into Australia eight years ago, the government said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.Glenn Hunt/AAP Image via AP

Amber Heard will not face criminal charges in Australia. Prosecutors have dropped their case against her regarding a 2015 incident when she brought her two dogs into the country while visiting Johnny Depp, her husband at the time.

She was accused of lying about how her two animals — Yorkshire terriers named Pistol and Boo — got into Australia, which has strict biosecurity regulations. Heard had pled guilty to providing false immigration documentation when the dogs were flown in on a private jet.

"Prosecution action will not be taken against … Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs," Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, a biosecurity watchdog, said of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions' decision, according to the Associated Press. The illegal import of dogs carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

According to the report, the department investigated discrepancies between what was said by Heard's lawyer in court in 2016 and testimony during a 2020 hearing related to a libel case.

In 2016, Heard — accompanied by Depp — appeared in an apologetic video statement. The couple had complied with a government-sanctioned deadline of either flying the pets back to the US within fifty hours or having them euthanized.

"I'm truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared. Protecting Australia is important." Added Depp: "Declare everything when you enter Australia. Thanks."

The former couple had an acrimonious split and finalized their divorce in 2017.

Read More

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.