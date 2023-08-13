Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-Film - The Messenger
Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-Film

Hanks portrayed Colonel Tom Parker alongside the Academy Award nominee in the critically acclaimed movie

Olivia Jakiel
US actor Tom Hanks (L) and US actor Austin Butler arrive for the screening of the film “Elvis” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Austin Butler is opening up about the advice his Elvis co-star Tom Hanks gave him after production on the Academy Award-nominated film ended.

While speaking to The Times in a new profile published Sunday, the Oscar nominee recalled the time he was at dinner with Hanks, who offered him solid career advice after years of prepping for and portraying Elvis Presley.

“You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else," Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann-directed blockbuster, told Butler. "If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash. And, you know, I’ve got this thing I’m producing…"

The project Hanks was referring to is the TV miniseries Masters of the Air, which stars Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner and more. Hanks and Steven Spielberg both serve as producers. 

The Carrie Diaries alum went on to tell The Times that taking on terrifying parts – like his role in Dune Part Two, which hits theaters later this year – helps keep him motivated to be the best at his craft that he can be.

"It's what I realized doing Elvis — that forced me to go to the very edge of what is possible, and not every experience will be like that," he continued. "I don't think I’ll ever have an experience like that again, but if I have to really dig, it makes me feel alive.”

