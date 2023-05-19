Auli’i Cravalho Confirms She Won’t Reprise Her Role in ‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho is sharing a big update on Disney's upcoming Moana remake.

In a new Instagram video, the actress confirmed she will be working on the film in a whole new way.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she said on Friday. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role."

But that doesn't mean she is completely out of the project. That's because Cravalho announced she will instead be an executive producer on the film.

"I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she shared. "I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength."

"I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that helped inspire her story," Cravalho continued. "I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come."

Moana became a massive family hit for Disney when it was first released in 2016. In just the United States alone, the film grossed more than $680 million at the box office.

When Disney announced its future plans for Moana, Cravalho shared her excitement for the project.

"Moana has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," she wrote on Instagram in April. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."