Grab a coffee, croissant and your most fashionable shades — Holly Golightly's pink dress is officially for sale.

The silk evening dress made famous by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's has landed at Julien's Auctions, with a current bid of $10,000. Diet Prada, a fashion account run by Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, reports that the item previously sold at Christie's in 2007 for $192,000.

Designed by Givenchy for his 1960 fall collection, a black version of the dress was worn by socialite Lee Radziwill, who was photographed wearing it out on the town alongside Jacqueline Kennedy.

Hepburn must have taken to the dress because, according to Julien's, she reached out to Givenchy for a pink version, only this time to "alter the neckline with a low-scoop neckline." The outfit is seen towards the end of Breakfast at Tiffany's, when Holly discovers that her brother Fred is dead.

Per Julien's description: "The overhead camera shot of Holly on the bed in the darkroom, light coming through the doorframe, and feathers floating from a torn pillow is a haunting image, the pink of the dress seems to be that small glimmer of hope that the character will come out of this sadness within herself to find true happiness."

Other Hepburn items on the auction block? Her original straw hat from 1957's Funny Face. Featured during the musical number "How Long Has This Been Going On," it's currently up for bid at $1,000.