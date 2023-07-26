Aubrey Plaza, who starred in the second season of The White Lotus, will make her stage debut this fall opposite actor Christopher Abbott in a revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway.

The play by Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley follows a chance encounter between a seemingly mismatched duo with complex personal histories. Plaza's breakout theater role is Roberta, a divorcée with a teenage son.

Plaza is best known for her roles as the sarcastic April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation as well as Harper in the second season of HBO's hit anthology series The White Lotus, for which she received nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Directed by Jeff Ward in his stage directorial debut, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will feature movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Previews for Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will begin Oct. 30 ahead of a Nov. 13 opening night; the limited engagement will play for 10 weeks at the Lortel.