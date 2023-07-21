Aubrey O'Day wishes people wouldn't compare her ex-boyfriends.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by former Call Her Daddy podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the former Danity Kane singer discussed the vast differences between two of her exes — Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr.

According to O'Day, hearing their names in the same sentence is shocking, and it "hurts" when people lump them together.

"The fact that I do interviews, and they say, 'Oh we should've known you were with Don because you were with Pauly,' and they say these names in the same sentence, I'm like, 'Whoa!'"

"That to me hurts the most because a guy that had a tanning bed in his home in Rhode Island that was chosen to be part of a show that was made to laugh at them is so beyond different than Donald Trump Jr.," she continued. "They are not even in the same league."

During the episode, O'Day also opened up about her buzzy comments made during a recent appearance on Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast about she and Trump Jr.'s sex life — namely, that the former couple had sex "in a gay club bathroom." The clip became newsworthy because Trump has not been "respectful to the gay community" in recent years, she said.

O'Day said she spoke candidly about their sex life so she could "clarify that the man [she] loved was not a mockery" or a "joke."

The MTV star said she has much better feelings towards Trump Jr. than her ex Pauly D.

"He was an intellect. He was well-pedigreed," she said of Trump Jr. "He was incredibly insightful and wise."

In an interview with Page Six last year, the singer said that it would be "difficult" for her to find a relationship as strong as the one she had with the former president's son.

"I think, to find what him and I had, is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I'm not banking on it," O'Day said.

She also clarified during that interview that her and the former Jersey Shore star would not have worked out as they are such different people — and that they aren't on the best terms.

"I completely gave up on [love] after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly," she said candidly. "I mean, he doesn't own a book, he doesn't read. It's not somebody that would have been for me."