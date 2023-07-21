‘Attenzione, Pickpocket!’ Meet The Woman Going Viral For Stopping Pickpockets

The phrase "attenzione, pickpocket!" has seemingly made its way into every corner of the internet in recent weeks, as clips of thieves hiding their faces as they are called out in public turned into Twitter and TikTok memes. So, what is this trend? Where does the audio of a woman yelling, "attention, pickpocket" in Italian come from?

As early as May 2023, a TikTok account titled @cittadininondistratti2, run by a woman whose apparent goal is to film and call out pickpockets in Italy, blew up.

Videos showed her warning both tourists and Italians in public areas that a pickpocket was in their midst, and the clips had thousands of views. In June, the account appeared to deactivate, but then returned in its second iteration that same month, on June 12. Within a month, the account had over 200,000 followers.

In an interview with Newsweek, Monica, who is from Venice, Italy, spoke up about her work. She said she works with the volunteer group Cittadini Non Distratti, which translates to "Citizens not distracted."

TikTok commenters immediately loved Monica, calling her a "hero," on the account's first available video.

"Damn thank you for calling these people out!!!!" another user wrote.

"I don’t know how I got onto Italian pickpocket TikTok…but I’m here for it now!" another said.

Thus far, the highest-viewed video on the account has over 60 million views.

The account has also began featuring other pickpocket vigilantes — a male voice appeared to call out and film people the same way.

"New people? Are y'all hiring?" one commenter joked on the video.

Although it appears she is filming pickpockets and calling them for real crimes, some users are not convinced that she's the real deal. Additionally, no official evidence — from police or other officials — have confirmed that any of the people featured in the videos have actually committed a crime (or attempted to).



"She just randomly yells at people whether [you're] a pickpocket or not," one person commented.



The audio from these clips has also taken on a life of its own — social media users have taken the sound and transformed it into a meme, pairing it with videos of cats making off with stolen treats...

...to jokes about one's own bank account.

Despite the humor surrounding Monica's account and the doubts that the people featured in her videos are truly pickpockets, she highlights a dangerous situation that people visiting Europe often face.

"People are pickpocketed for their American or English passport, then to return to their country they have to go to the embassy in [...] Rome," she told Newsweek. "This incurs additional expenses for them, so it is better to prevent this by warning tourists of the problem."

With these videos, Monica said she hopes to make meaningful changes for tourists visiting her home country.

"We decided to make our videos go viral to inform tourists to be careful," she said. "There is a lack of prevention and information about what is happening in the city and we are all happy that these videos are letting people see the problem in Venice and throughout Italian cities."

