At 109 Years Old, This Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Just Published A Book

At 109 years old, Viola Ford Fletcher — also known as "Mother Fletcher" — is out with her debut memoir. In Don't Let Them Bury My Story, the matriarch explains how she came to be the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre took place in Greenwood, a segregated community of 10,000 Black citizens who created the prosperous business district known as "Black Wall Street."

Tensions between Greenwood's residents and Tulsa's white population came to a head with a sensationalized news report from the Tulsa Tribune. In it, a Black 19-year-old shoeshiner allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old white girl working as an elevator operator.



That summer, white rioters looted and burned the community down to the ground in an act of retaliation. Thousands of Black families lost their homes and were never compensated, while those who chose to stay feared speaking up against the city. It's still unclear how many people died, though historians put the number at as many as 300.



And after 102 years, Greenwood's residents still haven't received justice. Fletcher and two other survivors sought reparations from the city of Tulsa, but their lawsuit was dismissed in early July 2023.

Still, Fletcher has the power of storytelling. "Now that I'm an old lady, there's nothing else to talk about. We decided to do a book about it and maybe that would help," she told AP.



Don't Let Them Bury My Story is out today with Mocha Media Inc., a female and Black-owned publishing company.

Mocha Media Inc.

The 140-page memoir expands on the biggest moments of Fletcher's life, from fleeing Greenwood at seven years old to testifying before Congress.

The centenarian has spent the last few years supporting various efforts to find relief for her people. Her memoir is a powerful testament to the impact the Tulsa Race Massacre had on the rest of her life. It's also an extremely prescient reminder to remember our country's history.



The creation of the book was also a family affair. Fletcher, her "Baby Brother" Van Ellis (102), and grandson Ike Howard wrote the forward together. Howard presides over the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation and co-authored the book.



"My grandmother was afraid to tell her stories for many years in fear of retaliation," he told the SFL Times. He suggested to Fletcher that living this long was a sign from God to publish her life's story.



"Knowing I was here to protect her, she was encouraged to conquer her fear."



