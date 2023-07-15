Kevin Costner is going through a season of breakups. In the midst of negotiating his exit from the hit TV series Yellowstone, Costner has also been in the news for his highly publicized divorce from his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner.

Like most celebrity splits, the divorce is getting expensive with legal fees, child support and settlements looming overhead (and this isn't the first time he's been through the process, either).

He's not alone in dealing with costly marital problems in court. Here's a look back at 20 of the most expensive celebrity divorces ever, from actors and athletes to media moguls and more.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in 2022. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is currently embattled in a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, who initially asked for $248,000 a month for child support for their three teenage children. The Dances with Wolves star called that figure "astonishing," and accused her of planning to spend the money to support her own lavish lifestyle, including hundreds of thousands of dollars on plastic surgery. Ultimately, a judge ruled Costner will pay $129,755 per month, in addition to 100% of the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities. That's on top of the $1 million lump sum he says he gave her above and beyond their prenuptial agreement when she filed for divorce.

Costner was previously involved in an even more expensive divorce from his ex-wife, Cindy Silva in 1994, for which he reportedly paid a whopping $80 million settlement.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren in 2006. David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

The world of sports is filled with costly divorces, and Tiger Woods' split from Swedish model Elin Nordegren due to his shocking infidelity is ranked high on that list. Nordegren received a $100 million settlement, plus child support payments for their two children, who were 1 and 3 when the divorce was finalized in 2010. The golf great's net worth was estimated at around $600 million at the time.

Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl in 1996. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl

Country star Garth Brooks knows a thing or two about "Big Money." The singer divorced his college sweetheart Sandy Mahl in 2000 after 14 years of marriage, accompanied by a massive $125 million settlement. During this period of time, Brooks temporarily "retired" from music. He remarried to fellow country star Trisha Yearwood in 2005.

MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos in 2017. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott's marriage came to an end in 2019 after 25 years together. Scott walked away with $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock — 25 percent of the couple's stake — which she pledged to donate half of to charity. But don't cry too hard for "Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos": he's still currently the third richest person in the world. He's now engaged to media personality Lauren Sánchez, with whom he had an affair while married to Scott. Scott has since married and divorced a Seattle high school teacher named Dan Jewett.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates in 2016. Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates handed over a fortune to his wife of 30 years, Melinda French Gates, in the wake of their 2021 divorce. While most of the details have stayed private, the divorce could potentially be the most expensive ever, as the Gateses shared almost $150 billion in assets. The Microsoft co-founder's ex-wife emerged with more than $6 billion in non-Microsoft stock alone.

Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving in 1984. Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving

Steven Spielberg and his now ex-wife Amy Irving reportedly wrote their prenuptial on a napkin, which didn't hold up in court because a lawyer wasn't present. The filmmaker ended up having to pay Irving $100 million after their four-year marriage came to an end in 1989.

Donald and Ivana Trump in 1987. Joe McNally/Getty Images

Donald and Ivana Trump

One of the messiest divorces of the 1990s came with Donald and Ivana Trump's split, aka the "Billion Dollar Blowup." A prenup capped Ivana's takeaway at $25 million, along with a Connecticut mansion, time at Mar-a-Lago and child and spousal support. Ivana became somewhat of a poster woman for divorcees, quipping in a cameo in 1996's First Wives Club, "Don't get mad, get everything."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in 2003. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Unlike some celebrity marriages, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver didn't have a prenup in place. So after the actor and former California governor fathered a child with the family's housekeeper, CNBC estimates Schwarzenegger had to hand over between $250 million and $375 to Shriver in the divorce. The two had been married for 25 years.

Robyn and Mel Gibson in 1997. Barry King/WireImage

Mel Gibson and Robyn Denise Moore

Mel Gibson and Robyn Denise Moore had seven children together during their 31-year marriage but finalized their divorce in 2011. Having never signed a prenup, Gibson went into the divorce valued at $850 million and came out on the other side with a net worth of $425 million.

Marianne Gordon and Kenny Rogers in 1980. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kenny Rogers and Marianne Gordon

Kenny Rogers was married five times and divorced four, so you could say he knew when to fold 'em. The country singer was married to his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon, for 16 years before divorcing in 1993. Rogers paid Gordon $60 million in the settlement.

Rupert and Anna Murdoch in 1989. Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Maria Mann

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his second wife Anna Maria Mann were married for 32 years, but things came to an end after an affair between Murdoch and Wendi Deng, then a junior executive at a Murdoch-owned TV network in Hong Kong. Mann walked away from the 1999 divorce $1.7 billion richer, and Murdoch married Deng 17 days later (they divorced in 2013).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2009. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

"Brangelina" was the celebrity "it" couple of the 2000s, but things went awry for the pair and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Since then, the A-listers have been in and out of court, mostly hashing out custody details of their six children. In 2018, Jolie accused her ex of not providing child support, but Pitt claims he's paid over $9 million since their split. The embattled exes have recently been in the news over a $350 million lawsuit filed by Jolie over their jointly-owned 1,300-acre French winemaking estate Chateau Miraval.

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphy in 1981. Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphy

"Sweet Caroline" singer Neil Diamond was singing a different tune after his 1995 divorce from Marcia Murphy, which left him giving up half his fortune in a $150 million settlement.

Diandra Luker and Michael Douglas in 1990. Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker

This divorces proves that money never sleeps. Actor Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker split in 1995, leaving Douglas to pay Luker $45 million, plus a share in the proceeds from the actor's work while they were together. Douglas and Luker share one child together, actor Cameron Douglas.

Simon Konecki and Adele in 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adele and Simon Konecki

British singer Adele and husband Simon Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, announced their split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021. The couple chose to keep the details of the divorce private to protect their young son, Angelo, but it's been reported that $171 million was at stake.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young in 2018. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

Rapper and music producer Dr. Dre and his wife Nicola Young called it quits in 2021 after 24 years of marriage, with a judge awarding Young $100 million in the settlement. Young also left with a Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle. With a net worth of $820 million, mostly from the sale of his audio products company Beats to Apple, the former N.W.A. member actually got off pretty easy in the split.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2015. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — and reality star Kim Kardashian started down the long road of a high-profile divorce in 2021, with a combined $2.1 billion in assets. Ultimately, Ye was ordered to pay the Skims owner $200K a month in child support for their four children, as well as pay for half the children's security cost and schooling. Both parties waived spousal support.

Guy Ritchie and Madonna in 2008. Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

As a self-proclaimed "Material Girl," it must have been hard for Madonna to give up $92 million to ex Guy Ritchie as part of their 2008 divorce settlement. The film director also came away with the couple's English country estate, Ashcombe, valued at around $30 million.

Melissa Mathison and Harrison Ford in 1990. Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison

Actor Harrison Ford and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial screenwriter Melissa Mathison wed in 1983 and split in 2004. Mathison walked away with a reported $85 million, plus future earnings from films he made while they were together, including a portion of DVD sales of the Indiana Jones movies and The Fugitive. Ford has been married to his third wife, actress Calista Flockhart, since 2010. Mathison passed in 2015.

Juanita Jordan and Michael Jordan in 2000. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy

One of the most expensive celebrity splits of all was the one between basketball legend Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, whom he met at a Bennigan's in 1985. After 17 years of marriage, the pair called it quits in 2006, forcing the NBA star to shell out $168 million in the divorce settlement, plus an additional $2.1 million in legal fees. The couple shares 3 children together. Jordan has since remarried and has twin daughters with model Yvette Prieto.