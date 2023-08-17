Asian Representation in Movies Climbs 12.5 Percentage Points in 16 Years, Study Finds
Meanwhile, the percentage of white people with speaking roles has decreased from 2007 to 2022; but Hollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity
Between Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Raya and the Last Dragon and this summer's Past Lives and Joy Ride, there has been a huge boost in AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) representation in film — a leap from 3.4% in 2007's sampling of top 100 grossing films to 15.9% in 2022's sampling, according to a new study.
Not only has there been a rise in on-camera talent, but more Asians are working behind the scenes, too.
"Asian directors are at an all-time high in 2021 and 2022, which can account for the significant on-screen increases pertaining to Asian speaking characters," researchers at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative wrote in their annual Hollywood diversity report.
Meanwhile, the percentage of white people with speaking roles has decreased from 2007 to 2022, giving more people of color and others from minority demographic backgrounds a chance at being a main character, rather than an extra, on the big screen.
However, the researchers, as well as study leader Dr. Stacy L. Smith, noted that progress has stalled for nearly every group in Hollywood but Asians.
For example, among the top 100 grossing films in 2022, 32 titles had no Black women in speaking roles, 61 had no Latinas in speaking roles, 95 had no Middle Eastern/North African women in speaking roles, 99 had no Pacific Islander women in speaking roles, and zero featured a speaking role for an American Indian woman. (Forty-four of 2022's top releases had no Asian women in speaking roles.)
- Progress Toward Parity for Women on Movie Screens Has Stalled, Report Finds
- Who Should Take the Lead on Diversity and Inclusion at Work?
- TV and Movie Reboots With Diverse Casts Are Making a Strong Cultural Impact
- What Banning Diversity and Inclusion Efforts Really Means
- AI vs. Hollywood: Will Bots Start Making Movie Trailers?
- Starbucks Triumphs Over Conservative Investor Who Sued Over Corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Initiatives
"It is clear that the entertainment industry has little desire or motivation to improve casting processes in a way that creates meaningful change for girls and women," Smith said in an accompanying statement to the press. "The lack of progress is particularly disappointing following decades of activism and advocacy."
"When we look beyond gender and race/ethnicity, it is clear that Hollywood’s problems with inclusion are even more pronounced for the LGBTQ+ and disability communities," Smith added.
The study notes that only 2.1% of speaking roles in 2022 went to LGBTQ+ characters and 1.9% going to characters with disabilities. Billy Eichner's LGBTQ comedy Bros had four of the five speaking transgender roles among the films in 2022's movie title sampling (80% of 2022's movie roles for trans people were in Bros).
"The lack of progress in these areas suggests that executives and content creators are relying on practices that continue to marginalize and exclude talented voices from all backgrounds," Smith said.
The 2023 USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report can be read here.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business