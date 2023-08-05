Summer camp brought about a lot of changes for the Wildcats of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in Season 3. Ashlyn's (Julia Lester) Season 3 revelations may have been the most life-changing, though. About halfway through camp, Ashlyn realized that she was queer and had a crush on one of the camp counselors.

Nothing came of the crush last season, but Ashlyn did leave camp with an intense bond with her bunkmate Maddox (Saylor Bell). In HSMTMTS Season 4, Ashlyn is going to have to contend with those feelings while also balancing a relationship with Big Red (Larry Saperstein).

"She's navigating it carefully and a little cautiously," teased showrunner Tim Federle ahead of the new season. "She's come home from the best summer ever and realized that she's not back at summer camp. How does she integrate this into her life back in high school? There is a lot for her to figure out -- and she does!"

That's the good news. What's even better news is that while Ashlyn may be struggling with who she wants to be with, she is absolutely not struggling with who she is. She is out and proud and will be declaring it from the rooftops at the very beginning of the season.

"Ashlyn dives in headfirst. Even in the first episode, I was like, 'I want her first outfit that you see her in on-screen to be the most queer, the most, I'm here, I'm ready. I'm a part of this community now.' I think that's something that's like super authentic," Julia Lester explained to The Messenger at a pre-season press junket hosted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I remember when I came out, I took on this whole new personality and identity and let the world know. [Ashlyn] really does that. And it's very exciting to see a queer storyline told in such a positive way. She's so cheered on by her peers and her family and friends. It's just very exciting. She gets to discover lots more about herself as the season goes on."

Naturally, there will be songs to help with that self-discovery. The season will feature songs from High School Musical 3: Senior Year as well as original tunes and some throwback songs. Lester teased that the music is really going to push characters further in their storylines, especially when they aren't able to communicate with words.

"There's a lot of music for our season that is going to tie things together and give glimpses into deeper storylines and deeper meanings that we can't necessarily say, but we can sing it," she said with a laugh.

Ashlyn and the rest of the Wildcats return for the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Wednesday, August 9 on Disney+.