It sounds like Ashley Olsen can add mother to her résumé!

That's because the fashion designer reportedly gave birth to her first baby — a son named Otto — with husband Louis Eisner, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to break the news Monday. The Messenger has reached out to Olsen's reps for comment.

Olsen and Eisner were first romantically linked in 2017; however, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until September 2021, when they attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in California.

The event paid tribute to Young Eisner Scholars, an organization that was founded by Eisner's dad, Eric Eisner, who attended the soirée with wife Lisa. Both couples were photographed at the event together.

Though the Full House alum and the artist tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Eisner shared a rare photo of Olsen on his Instagram page — which has since been deleted — in July 2021.

The now-famous photo shows the New York Minute actress wearing an all-white outfit with black accessories while trekking through the woods, carrying a drink in one hand and a machete in the other.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family and close friends at a private Bel Air home in December just after Christmas last year.