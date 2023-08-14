Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner: Report

Olsen and Eisner wed in an intimate ceremony in December 2022

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend YES 20th Anniversary Celebration Honoring Willow Bay And Bob Iger at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It sounds like Ashley Olsen can add mother to her résumé!

That's because the fashion designer reportedly gave birth to her first baby — a son named Otto — with husband Louis Eisner, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to break the news Monday. The Messenger has reached out to Olsen's reps for comment.

Olsen and Eisner were first romantically linked in 2017; however, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until September 2021, when they attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in California. 

Read More

The event paid tribute to Young Eisner Scholars, an organization that was founded by Eisner's dad, Eric Eisner, who attended the soirée with wife Lisa. Both couples were photographed at the event together. 

Though the Full House alum and the artist tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Eisner shared a rare photo of Olsen on his Instagram page — which has since been deleted — in July 2021. 

The now-famous photo shows the New York Minute actress wearing an all-white outfit with black accessories while trekking through the woods, carrying a drink in one hand and a machete in the other. 

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family and close friends at a private Bel Air home in December just after Christmas last year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.