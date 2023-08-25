Ashley Olsen is a new mom and her Full House family couldn't be more excited. Several of her former co-stars offered congratulations on the birth of her baby boy, including John Stamos, who took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet montage of videos from Mary-Kate and Ashley's childhood.
"Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he wrote. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed."
Stamos added, "Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week."
Olsen and husband Louis Eisner recently welcomed their son Otto into the world. The couple wed in a private ceremony in late December.
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber also shared their excitement during a new episode of their Full House recap podcast, How Rude, with Sweetin declaring, "The baby had a baby!"
"I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby," she noted. "She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It's like, 'Ah, it's happening!'"
- John Stamos Reveals Cover of Memoir in Video with Behind-the-Scenes ‘Full House’ Footage
- John Stamos Tried to Quit ‘Full House’ After First Table Read Because a 5-Year-Old Jodie Sweetin Upstaged Him
- Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner: Report
- John Stamos Dedicates Performance at Hollywood Bowl to ‘Dear Friend’ Bob Saget
- Dave Coulier Teases ‘Surprise’ Guests on ‘Full House Rewind’ Podcast: ‘Everybody Knows Who I’m Talking About’ (Exclusive)
- Dave Coulier Admits He Never Watched ‘Full House’ Until Launching New Podcast ‘Full House Rewind’ (Exclusive)
Sweetin added, "I'm sure they'll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!"
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment