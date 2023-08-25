Ashley Olsen Congratulated by John Stamos and ‘Full House’ Family About New Baby - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Ashley Olsen Congratulated by John Stamos and ‘Full House’ Family About New Baby

John Stamos took to Instagram to share a sweet montage of videos as he celebrated the birth of Olsen's new baby

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Ashley Olsen attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ashley Olsen is a new mom and her Full House family couldn't be more excited. Several of her former co-stars offered congratulations on the birth of her baby boy, including John Stamos, who took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet montage of videos from Mary-Kate and Ashley's childhood.

"Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he wrote. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed."

Stamos added, "Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week."

Olsen and husband Louis Eisner recently welcomed their son Otto into the world. The couple wed in a private ceremony in late December.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber also shared their excitement during a new episode of their Full House recap podcast, How Rude, with Sweetin declaring, "The baby had a baby!"

"I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby," she noted. "She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It's like, 'Ah, it's happening!'"

Sweetin added, "I'm sure they'll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!"

