Ashley Judd is celebrating her "stunning recovery" by walking the Alps in Switzerland nearly two-and-a-half years after shattering her leg in multiple places.
"After 5 breaks in right leg, a paralyzed foot, possible amputation, all while hemorrhaging, my leg and I have come far in 2.5 years since my accident in Democratic Republic of Congo," the Berlin Station actress captioned a carousel of Instagram photos Saturday.
She continued: "We came far up these Alps, for the sheer joy of it, confidently. Ongoing gratitude of profound proportions to the Congolese who saved me, and the surgeons, neurologist, and physical therapist who set me up for this stunning recovery. How are you celebrating your blessings?"
Fans and friends were quick to offer encouraging words in the comments, with one follower writing, "Your saga is even more impressive from a nursing standpoint! So thrilled for you & very happy you have had the strength & courage to persevere and recover to this extent! Thanks for sharing this."
Another added: "Yay, Ashley! You have definitely overcome a horrendous and traumatic event. Horrific injuries like what you endured not only affect people physically but mentally as well. You are a rock star, ma'am!"
Judd suffered severe injury after tripping over a fallen tree in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in February 2021. The #FBF actress previously detailed the harrowing experience in a conversation with the New York Times' Nicholas Kristof from the ICU, and also shared her story in an Instagram post that same month.
"Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey," Judd wrote in part.
She added: "The six men who carefully moved me into the hammock with as little jostling as possible, who then walked for 3 hours over rough terrain carrying me out. Heroes."
